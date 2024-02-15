Quantcast
Manchin Unveils Potential Running Mates Amid 2024 Speculation

'What a good man, what a good man...'

Joe Manchin
Joe Manchin / IMAGE: @Sen_JoeManchin via Twitter

UPDATE: Manchin announced on Friday that he would not run for president as an independent. However, he has long been known for his indecisiveness and for being prone to changes in opinion.

His run would enrage many of his former Democrat colleagues, who would regard him as a spoiler, particularly if going up against a weak and divisive candidate like President Joe Biden.

It is likely that several Democrat hopefuls are awaiting an announcement in the spring that Biden will drop out, provided he is able to broker an arrangement that will protect his son and other members of the Biden family from facing criminal investigations related to their foreign business dealings.

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., flirted with the idea of potentially running for the presidency in 2024, disclosing a list of potential running mates during an interview with the City Club of Cleveland.

“Hypothetically, if I was picking my running mate, really who I would ask right now is Mitt Romney,” Manchin declared, before hailing Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, as another potential pick.

“Rob’s a dear friend of mine,” Manchin continued. “What a good man, what a good man.”

Although Manchin has not officially declared his candidacy for the White House, he has emerged as a potential alternative to President Joe Biden, who faces challenges such as the special counsel report scandal, low poll numbers, a border crisis and impeachment threats.

During the interview, City Club CEO Dan Moulhtrip questioned Manchin about his intentions regarding the nation’s highest office—but Manchin retorted: “Guys, listen, I’m not running for anything,” he said. “I’m basically running to try to get people involved.”

Despite this denial, Manchin has been linked to potential third-party challenges against Biden and former President Donald Trump, the presumed Republican nominee for 2024.

Speaking to NBC News, Manchin declared, “Third party run, everything is on the table. Nothing’s off the table. I’m still evaluating all that. Super Tuesday [March 5] pretty much would be a deadline that tells you where you are.”

Manchin had announced in November 2023 that he wouldn’t seek re-election to the Senate. Instead, he initiated a nationwide tour called the “Listening Tour.” Coincidentally, Romney also announced his retirement from the Senate.

In a related development reported by Fox News, Heather Manchin, the senator’s daughter, launched a non-profit called “Americans Together.” The organization reportedly focuses on efforts to unite moderate voters against the alleged extremes of the right and left.

