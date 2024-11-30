Quantcast
Saturday, November 30, 2024

Another Luxury Car Brand Goes Woke

'Ferrari literally limits who is allowed to buy their cars. And they’re going to preach to us about 'inclusivity?' Get the h-ll out of here...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Ferrari car / PHOTO: @Ferrari via Twitter

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Ferrari, one of the world’s most luxurious and prestigious car companies, recently imposed DEI on people, resulting in a massive backlash online.

We proudly reaffirm our commitment to equality, equity, and inclusion by endorsing the new Diversity and Inclusion Charter alongside @F1 and the @fia. Through encouraging education, breaking biases and ensuring transparency, we’re creating a more inclusive industry,” the company wrote.

Conservatives on Twitter criticized Ferrari for pushing the woke ideology instead of selling its cars to multimillionaires and multimillionaires.

“Enzo [Ferrari, the company founder] would have fired all of you. He worked harder than anyone around him and achieved success through MERIT, not inclusivity. You are a disgrace for shaming his name and company,” @RagnarockLothbr wrote.

Libs of TikTok also criticized the leftists who captured the company for pushing their ideology where it is not needed.

“Can’t you guys just stick to making cars? Get woke, go broke,” Libs of TikTok wrote.

Independent conservative reporter Nick Sortor responded to Libs of TikTok’s post, stating that Ferrari pushing DEI is nothing more than virtue signaling because the company does the complete opposite by making sure not everybody would be able to buy their cars.

“Ferrari literally limits who is allowed to buy their cars. And they’re going to preach to us about ‘inclusivity?’ Get the h-ll out of here,” he wrote.

In his own post, he went into detail about what exactly he meant by that.

“Ferrari has now gone woke and is preaching ‘inclusivity.’ And nothing says ‘inclusivity’ like requiring background checks and ‘social status checks’ for ENTIRE FAMILIES before they’re allowed to purchase your cars. Spare us from your hypocrisy and virtue signaling, @Ferrari,” he wrote.

Conservative commentator Liz Churchill also urged other people to “cancel these communists.”

“RIP Ferrari. Needed that ESG score,” anti-communist commentator James Lindsey wrote.

The recent news came after Jaguar, another luxury car brand, released a woke ad with no cars. On the other hand, Volvo decided to release a pro-life and pro-family ad that people online praised, which resulted in some of them considering buying Volvo.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Future Rivals? Hillary, Kamala May Run in 2028
Next article
Yikes: Bill Clinton Struggled to Sleep w/ Hillary After Trump’s 2016 Upset

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com