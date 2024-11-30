Another Luxury Car Brand Goes Woke

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Ferrari, one of the world’s most luxurious and prestigious car companies, recently imposed DEI on people, resulting in a massive backlash online.

“We proudly reaffirm our commitment to equality, equity, and inclusion by endorsing the new Diversity and Inclusion Charter alongside @F1 and the @fia. Through encouraging education, breaking biases and ensuring transparency, we’re creating a more inclusive industry,” the company wrote.

Conservatives on Twitter criticized Ferrari for pushing the woke ideology instead of selling its cars to multimillionaires and multimillionaires.

“Enzo [Ferrari, the company founder] would have fired all of you. He worked harder than anyone around him and achieved success through MERIT, not inclusivity. You are a disgrace for shaming his name and company,” @RagnarockLothbr wrote.

Libs of TikTok also criticized the leftists who captured the company for pushing their ideology where it is not needed.

“Can’t you guys just stick to making cars? Get woke, go broke,” Libs of TikTok wrote.

Independent conservative reporter Nick Sortor responded to Libs of TikTok’s post, stating that Ferrari pushing DEI is nothing more than virtue signaling because the company does the complete opposite by making sure not everybody would be able to buy their cars.

“Ferrari literally limits who is allowed to buy their cars. And they’re going to preach to us about ‘inclusivity?’ Get the h-ll out of here,” he wrote.

In his own post, he went into detail about what exactly he meant by that.

“Ferrari has now gone woke and is preaching ‘inclusivity.’ And nothing says ‘inclusivity’ like requiring background checks and ‘social status checks’ for ENTIRE FAMILIES before they’re allowed to purchase your cars. Spare us from your hypocrisy and virtue signaling, @Ferrari,” he wrote.

Conservative commentator Liz Churchill also urged other people to “cancel these communists.”

“RIP Ferrari. Needed that ESG score,” anti-communist commentator James Lindsey wrote.

The recent news came after Jaguar, another luxury car brand, released a woke ad with no cars. On the other hand, Volvo decided to release a pro-life and pro-family ad that people online praised, which resulted in some of them considering buying Volvo.