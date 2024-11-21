Quantcast
Jaguar Rebrands, Goes Woke w/ Androgynous Models and No Car Ad

'We're committed to fostering a diverse, inclusive, and unified culture that is representative not only of the people who use our products but of the society in which we all live...'

Posted by Maire Clayton

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Luxury car company Jaguar revealed its rebranding in a now viral Tuesday video, which showcased androgynous models in lieu of cars.

The video showcased the models in brightly colored clothing with the phrases “live vivid,” “delete ordinary” and “break moulds” appearing on the screen.

While the ad featured a man in a dress, it failed to show a Jaguar in the 30-second video.

The ad was posted to the company’s social media with the message: “Copy nothing.”

It quickly sparked massive backlash on social media with users calling the company “Bud Light 2.0.”

“Well…we know where the advertising team for Bud Light went,” Virginia GOP state delegate Nick Freitas wrote.

Anheuser-Busch partnered with controversial transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney in 2023, causing a a widespread boycott and an over $1 billion loss in sales.

“Jaguar is about to learn the hard way,” commentator Rogan O’Handley, aka DC Draino, added. “Go woke, go broke.”

Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk was quick to call out the lack of automobiles in the ad.

“Do you sell cars?” the billionaire wrote on X.

Another user questioned what the company was even trying to sell.

“Umm where are the cars in this ad?” the user wrote. “Is this for fashion?”

Jaguar ended up responding with a baffling answer to the simple question.

“Think of this as a declaration of intent,” the account said.

The ad shouldn’t come as a surprise, as Jaguar’s brand executive Santino Pietrosanti previously pledged to have a diversity, equity and inclusion environment.

“We’re committed to fostering a diverse, inclusive, and unified culture that is representative not only of the people who use our products but of the society in which we all live,” Pietrosanti said.

He added the company already established over 15 DEI groups, such as pride and women engineering.

Pietrosanti said Jaguar wants it workers to be “their authentic selves” at work.

