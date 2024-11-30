Quantcast
Future Rivals? Hillary, Kamala May Run in 2028

'Just when I thought I couldn’t be more thankful...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Hillary Clinton
Hillary Clinton / IMAGE: PBS NewsHour via YouTube

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Two former presidential candidates, Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris, were allegedly considering running for president in 2028.

President-elect Donald Trump’s senior adviser, Jason Miller, recently claimed that Clinton plans to run again in 2028.

“Just when I thought I couldn’t be more thankful,” Donald Trump Jr. wrote.

Former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., agreed with him, saying he now has “a new thing [to be] thankful for.”

Mark Mitchell of Rasmussen Reports also pointed out that Clinton is not very young anymore and will get only older by the 2028 election.

“Imagine the optics of her vs Vance. She will be 81,” he wrote.

Political commentator Monica Crowley also celebrated the recent claims, implying that Clinton would again lose to a Republican presidential candidate.

“It may be Thanksgiving, but it feels like Christmas morning!” she wrote.

However, the Daily Mail claimed that Clinton previously said she doesn’t plan to run for president ever again.

Clinton may have decided not to run for office again because she is unpopular. She recently released her book, which almost nobody bought.

According to Politico, Harris also told her advisers and allies to keep her political options open, which could mean that she decides to run for president again in 2028 or California governor in 2026.

“I am staying in the fight,” Harris said multiple times.

One of the former Harris campaign aides also stated she doesn’t need to decide whether she wants to run for the next six months.

“The natural thing to do would be to set up some type of entity that would give her the opportunity to travel and give speeches and preserve her political relationships,” the aide told Politico.

However, Democrat mega-donor John Morgan recently stated that Harris’s political career is over because people saw how she destroyed her presidential campaign and ended up with millions of dollars in debt.

“If you can’t run a campaign, you can’t run a country,” Morgan said. “I told everybody she should not have been the nominee. She was not going to win, and she didn’t win, and she lost badly… So she’s having a call with donors this week, and they tell me about her political future. I don’t think she has a political future.”

