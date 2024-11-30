Quantcast
Yikes: Bill Clinton Struggled to Sleep w/ Hillary After Trump’s 2016 Upset

'The whole thing is hard for me to write...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Bill and Hillary Clinton
Bill and Hillary Clinton / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Former President Bill Clinton admitted he struggled to sleep after his wife, Hillary Clinton, lost the 2016 presidential election to Donald Trump. 

Clinton admitted this in his newly published memoir, Citizen: My Life After the White House, released on November 19, 2024. 

“The whole thing is hard for me to write,” Clinton wrote, as reported by the Daily Mail. “I couldn’t sleep for two years after the election. I was so angry, I wasn’t fit to be around.” 

In the same passage, Clinton recounted his post-election rage: “I apologize to all those who endured my outbursts of rage, which lasted for years and bothered or bored people who thought it pointless to rehash things that couldn’t be changed.” 

Clinton described the Nov. 8, 2016, contest as the “darkest election possible in the United States” and falsely blamed Russia and the FBI’s criminal investigation for his wife’s loss. 

“Almost two years after the election, Kathleen Hall Jamieson, a highly regarded social scientist said Russia’s cyber attacks piled on top of Comey’s interventions were effective enough to persuade voters in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin to vote for third parties or stay at home,” Clinton claimed.  

“If so, Putin’s enablers were Comey and the political press,” he continued, echoing false talking points cited by Democrats to explain Trump’s 2016 upset. 

Clinton also addressed his controversial relationship with late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. He lamented, “The bottom line is, even though it allowed me to visit the work of my foundation, traveling on Epstein’s plane was not worth the years of questioning afterward. I wish I had never met him.” 

Clinton also made headlines this month after excerpts on Monica Lewinsky, the former White House intern with whom he had an affair, surfaced online. 

According to The Guardian, Clinton wrote about his frustration when an NBC reporter asked if he had apologized to Lewinsky directly. 

“I said, ‘No, I felt terrible then.’ ‘Did you ever apologize to her?’ I said that I had apologized to her and everybody else I wronged,” Clinton wrote.  

“I was caught off guard by what came next,” the former president added, “‘But you didn’t apologize to her, at least according to folks that we’ve talked to.’ I fought to contain my frustration as I replied that while I’d never talked to her directly, I did say publicly on more than [one] occasion I was sorry.”  

