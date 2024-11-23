Quantcast
Volvo Releases Pro-Life Ad After Jaguar Scandal

'This is the way...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Volvo car / PHOTO: @Tendar via Twitter

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A car company, Volvo, released a pro-life ad after Jaguar, another car brand, recently became infamous for releasing a woke commercial.

“While Jaguar is pushing debauchery, Volvo just put out the most moving, pro-family, pro-life car ad of all time. This is the way,” the Daily Wire’s Senior Editor, Cabot Phillips, wrote.

Phillips’s colleague, Andrew Klavan, also responded to people accepting the Volvo ad and rejecting the Jaguar ad.

“Wait, you’re trying to tell me that a loving couple creating life is more moving and appealing than a bunch of hostile, self-satisfied intersectionals striking poses in ugly costumes?” he wrote sarcastically.

A famous movie critic who calls himself the Critical Drinker also pointed out how bizarre it is to see the Volvo ad after witnessing what the Jaguar marketing department released.

“It’s like seeing the best and worst of modern culture side by side,” he wrote.

Joel Berry of the Babylon Bee agreed, stating that the two ads are a “perfect little look at the two spiritual forces at war in the world today.”

“I know which one I want to win,” he wrote.

Conservative commentator Amala Ekpunobi also praised Volvo for releasing its ad.

“Jaguar is focusing on DEI, gender-bending, and telling their consumers they’re ‘deleting ordinary.’ Volvo leans into the ordinary. The ordinary is beautiful and authentic. It’s unique yet universal. Woke ideas and made-up identities are not. I hate ads, but there’s something here,” she wrote.

Other people also pointed out that Volvo’s ad was so effective that people started considering buying the company’s cars.

“Volvo posted a 3 min and 46-second ad on Instagram, shot by Hoyte Van Hoytema, the cinematographer of Interstellar and Oppenheimer. It goes against every single rule you can think about as a social lead. Length. Format. Over-produced. Every comment under the ad said it immediately put Volvo in their consideration set. It’s f***ing fantastic,” McDonald’s Senior Marketing Director Guillaume Huin wrote.

Some people said Volvo’s ad didn’t have any woke elements because the company’s advertisers were smart enough to “read the room” and see that the culture had changed.

