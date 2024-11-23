Volvo Releases Pro-Life Ad After Jaguar Scandal

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A car company, Volvo, released a pro-life ad after Jaguar, another car brand, recently became infamous for releasing a woke commercial.

“While Jaguar is pushing debauchery, Volvo just put out the most moving, pro-family, pro-life car ad of all time. This is the way,” the Daily Wire’s Senior Editor, Cabot Phillips, wrote.

While Jaguar is pushing debauchery, Volvo just put out the most moving, pro-family, pro-life car ad of all time. This is the way. pic.twitter.com/kgjGa2oCJa — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) November 21, 2024

Phillips’s colleague, Andrew Klavan, also responded to people accepting the Volvo ad and rejecting the Jaguar ad.

“Wait, you’re trying to tell me that a loving couple creating life is more moving and appealing than a bunch of hostile, self-satisfied intersectionals striking poses in ugly costumes?” he wrote sarcastically.

Wait, you’re trying to tell me that a loving couple creating life is more moving and appealing than a bunch of hostile self-satisfied intersectionals striking poses in ugly costumes? 🤯 https://t.co/CdMOzWwYlL — Andrew Klavan (@andrewklavan) November 21, 2024

A famous movie critic who calls himself the Critical Drinker also pointed out how bizarre it is to see the Volvo ad after witnessing what the Jaguar marketing department released.

“It’s like seeing the best and worst of modern culture side by side,” he wrote.

Bizarre that this should come out around the same time as that Jag ad. It's like seeing the best and worst of modern culture side by side. https://t.co/AaxTsLDY2T — The Critical Drinker (@TheCriticalDri2) November 22, 2024

Joel Berry of the Babylon Bee agreed, stating that the two ads are a “perfect little look at the two spiritual forces at war in the world today.”

“I know which one I want to win,” he wrote.

Volvo v Jaguar A perfect little look at the two spiritual forces at war in the world today. I know which one I want to win. pic.twitter.com/E7ohQ5nIZT — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) November 22, 2024

Conservative commentator Amala Ekpunobi also praised Volvo for releasing its ad.

“Jaguar is focusing on DEI, gender-bending, and telling their consumers they’re ‘deleting ordinary.’ Volvo leans into the ordinary. The ordinary is beautiful and authentic. It’s unique yet universal. Woke ideas and made-up identities are not. I hate ads, but there’s something here,” she wrote.

Jaguar is focusing on DEI, gender-bending, and telling their consumers they’re “deleting ordinary”. Volvo leans into the ordinary. The ordinary is beautiful and authentic. It’s unique, yet universal. Woke ideas and made up identities are not. I hate ads, but there’s something… https://t.co/9D5ZhTNtTB — Amala Ekpunobi (@amalaekpunobi) November 21, 2024

Other people also pointed out that Volvo’s ad was so effective that people started considering buying the company’s cars.

“Volvo posted a 3 min and 46-second ad on Instagram, shot by Hoyte Van Hoytema, the cinematographer of Interstellar and Oppenheimer. It goes against every single rule you can think about as a social lead. Length. Format. Over-produced. Every comment under the ad said it immediately put Volvo in their consideration set. It’s f***ing fantastic,” McDonald’s Senior Marketing Director Guillaume Huin wrote.

Volvo posted a 3 min and 46 second ad on Instagram, shot by Hoyte Van Hoytema, the cinematographer of Interstellar and Oppenheimer. It goes against every single rule you can think about as a social lead. Length. Format. Over-produced. Every comment under the ad said it… pic.twitter.com/wkmghuP4ye — Guillaume Huin (@HuinGuillaume) November 21, 2024

Some people said Volvo’s ad didn’t have any woke elements because the company’s advertisers were smart enough to “read the room” and see that the culture had changed.