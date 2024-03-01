Quantcast
Friday, March 1, 2024

LAPD Hires Illegals as Cops amid Spate of Recent Attacks, Safety Fears

'We’ve tried to carve just what is necessary for DACA, and these individuals be treated on the same basis of which non-DACA recipients are, as to the possession of a department firearm and its use...'

Posted by Jacob Bruns
LAPD
Los Angeles Police Department on scene of felony traffic stop. / PHOTO: Jim Winstead, wikimedia

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) The Los Angeles Police Department is now hiring as police officers illegal immigrants who have attained special residency status under the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals status, The Federalist reported.

Arming the illegal immigrants and giving them the power to enforce law, the LAPD made the announcement in January, with Capt. Robin Petillo noting that the newly recruited officers would “possess department-issued firearms on and off duty.”

As recently as two years ago, no California cities were able to hire noncitizens to be law enforcement officers in the state.

But now the department has hired nearly a dozen candidates, and plans to move forward under a 2022 California law that made DACA illegal immigrants eligible for public-sector jobs, including police work.

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said that former President Barack Obama’s 2012 executive order—now court sanctioned—which decreed federal immigration law to be invalid at the caprices of the executive branch had made all of this possible.

“We’ve tried to carve just what is necessary for DACA, and these individuals be treated on the same basis of which non-DACA recipients are, as to the possession of a department firearm and its use,” Moore said.

The move to deputize illegal immigrants comes in spite of a border-security crisis that has led to violence across the country as immigrants continue to murder or otherwise harm American citizens.

For instance, last week Venezuelan national Jose Antonio Ibarra was charged with murdering nursing student Laken Riley, who was jogging near Georgia University.

Further, last month a twice-deported Salvadoran illegal immigrant shot and killed a 2-year-old in Maryland.

In New York City, a moped gang has formed which robs various establishments in the city.

Illegal immigrant Peraza Navas, a part of the group, was arrested and told investigators that the crime syndicate is massive.

“It’s much bigger than me,” Peraza Navas allegedly said. “In a million years, I never thought you’d catch me. I’ve been going to Miami every three weeks. And it’s much bigger than me.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Judge Blocks Texas Law that Gives Police Broad Powers to Arrest Illegal Immigrants

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com