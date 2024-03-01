LAPD Hires Illegals as Cops amid Spate of Recent Attacks, Safety Fears

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) The Los Angeles Police Department is now hiring as police officers illegal immigrants who have attained special residency status under the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals status, The Federalist reported.

Arming the illegal immigrants and giving them the power to enforce law, the LAPD made the announcement in January, with Capt. Robin Petillo noting that the newly recruited officers would “possess department-issued firearms on and off duty.”

As recently as two years ago, no California cities were able to hire noncitizens to be law enforcement officers in the state.

But now the department has hired nearly a dozen candidates, and plans to move forward under a 2022 California law that made DACA illegal immigrants eligible for public-sector jobs, including police work.

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said that former President Barack Obama’s 2012 executive order—now court sanctioned—which decreed federal immigration law to be invalid at the caprices of the executive branch had made all of this possible.

“We’ve tried to carve just what is necessary for DACA, and these individuals be treated on the same basis of which non-DACA recipients are, as to the possession of a department firearm and its use,” Moore said.

The move to deputize illegal immigrants comes in spite of a border-security crisis that has led to violence across the country as immigrants continue to murder or otherwise harm American citizens.

For instance, last week Venezuelan national Jose Antonio Ibarra was charged with murdering nursing student Laken Riley, who was jogging near Georgia University.

Further, last month a twice-deported Salvadoran illegal immigrant shot and killed a 2-year-old in Maryland.

In New York City, a moped gang has formed which robs various establishments in the city.

Illegal immigrant Peraza Navas, a part of the group, was arrested and told investigators that the crime syndicate is massive.

“It’s much bigger than me,” Peraza Navas allegedly said. “In a million years, I never thought you’d catch me. I’ve been going to Miami every three weeks. And it’s much bigger than me.”