‘You’re Not Safe’: Trump’s New Ad about Ga. Homicide Is Devastating for Dems

(Headline USA) Former President Donald Trump’s campaign released an ad in Georgia this week, highlighting the Venezuelan illegal immigrant charged with murdering nursing student Laken Riley, and warning voters that no one is “safe in Joe Biden’s America.”

The ad reveals the grim details of the crime, allegedly committed by Venezuelan national Jose Antonio Ibarra. Riley was running on a trail near Georgia University when she encountered Ibarra, a Venezuelan national who reportedly prevented her from calling 911, “disfigured” her skull, and abandoned her body in a “secluded area.”

Trump’s team then showed footage from Department of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, Vice President Kamala Harris, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, and President Joe Biden insisting that the southern border is “secure.”

You're not safe in Joe Biden's America. pic.twitter.com/4oCPJjpzKv — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) February 27, 2024

The former president shared the ad in a post on Truth Social, vowing to battle “migrant crime” if elected in November.

“Crooked Joe Biden’s Border INVASION is destroying our country and killing our citizens! The horrible murder of 22-year-old Laken Riley at the University of Georgia should have NEVER happened!” Trump wrote.

He went on to promise to “immediately Seal the Border, Stop the Invasion, and on Day One, we will begin the largest deportation operation of illegal CRIMINALS in American History!”

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp also vowed to take action on behalf of Riley’s family.

“Joe Biden’s failed policies have turned every state into a border state, and I’m demanding information from him so we can protect our people when the federal government won’t!” he wrote on X.

The White House released a statement this week expressing the Biden administration’s “deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Laken Hope Riley,” but refused to comment on Biden’s immigration policies.

“People should be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law if they are found to be guilty. Given this is an active case, we would have to refer you to state law enforcement and ICE,” a White House spokesperson said.