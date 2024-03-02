Quantcast
Friday, March 1, 2024

Las Vegas Sued for Deleting Records of Its Shady Voter Rolls

'RITE has identified a new disappearing act in Las Vegas, but this one is far less entertaining than a magician on the Strip....'

Posted by Jacob Bruns
Nevada primary
People wait in line to vote at a polling place in Las Vegas. / PHOTO: AP

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Restoring Integrity and Trust in Elections, a watchdog group, has reported that Clark County, Nevada, which includes Las Vegas, has violated the the federal National Voter Registration Act by deleting voting records prematurely.

The NVRA requires that counties keep voting information on-hand for two years after each election, and that they provide said information to the public if requested.

After Clark County failed to do so, RITE filed a lawsuit.

According to RITE President Derek Lyons, Clark County has only been keeping the information on file for six months.

“RITE has identified a new disappearing act in Las Vegas, but this one is far less entertaining than a magician on the Strip,” Lyons wrote, noting that the county has also failed to work with RITE to help them access any relevant information.

“By all indications, Clark County is deleting nearly all election-related emails after six months, rather than retaining them for two years as required by federal law and state law,” he added. “RITE has tried for months to resolve this and other document-related issues with the county, but its requests for an explanation have been ignored.”

In the group’s legal notice addressed to Clark County, they suggest that the county has “violated the NVRA’s records retention and disclosure obligations” by not keeping the information available for two years.

The watchdog group demanded that Clark County officials respond, or prepare to meet in court.

“RITE demands that you take immediate steps to remedy these legal violations,” the notice said, offering county officials one final chance to hand over the relevant information.

“If you have withheld responsive records, RITE is entitled to their immediate production,” it continued. “And if you have destroyed records that are less than two years old, RITE is entitled to a forthright and unambiguous admission of that error, an explanation for why it occurred, and firm assurances that you will immediately implement processes and procedures to prevent ongoing and future violations of the NVRA.”

The news is particularly troubling given the central place Las Vegas has played in recent elections, culminating in a 2022 election riddled with allegations of fraud.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
LAPD Hires Illegals as Cops amid Spate of Recent Attacks, Safety Fears

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com