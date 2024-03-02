Las Vegas Sued for Deleting Records of Its Shady Voter Rolls

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Restoring Integrity and Trust in Elections, a watchdog group, has reported that Clark County, Nevada, which includes Las Vegas, has violated the the federal National Voter Registration Act by deleting voting records prematurely.

The NVRA requires that counties keep voting information on-hand for two years after each election, and that they provide said information to the public if requested.

After Clark County failed to do so, RITE filed a lawsuit.

According to RITE President Derek Lyons, Clark County has only been keeping the information on file for six months.

“RITE has identified a new disappearing act in Las Vegas, but this one is far less entertaining than a magician on the Strip,” Lyons wrote, noting that the county has also failed to work with RITE to help them access any relevant information.

“By all indications, Clark County is deleting nearly all election-related emails after six months, rather than retaining them for two years as required by federal law and state law,” he added. “RITE has tried for months to resolve this and other document-related issues with the county, but its requests for an explanation have been ignored.”

In the group’s legal notice addressed to Clark County, they suggest that the county has “violated the NVRA’s records retention and disclosure obligations” by not keeping the information available for two years.

The watchdog group demanded that Clark County officials respond, or prepare to meet in court.

“RITE demands that you take immediate steps to remedy these legal violations,” the notice said, offering county officials one final chance to hand over the relevant information.

“If you have withheld responsive records, RITE is entitled to their immediate production,” it continued. “And if you have destroyed records that are less than two years old, RITE is entitled to a forthright and unambiguous admission of that error, an explanation for why it occurred, and firm assurances that you will immediately implement processes and procedures to prevent ongoing and future violations of the NVRA.”

The news is particularly troubling given the central place Las Vegas has played in recent elections, culminating in a 2022 election riddled with allegations of fraud.