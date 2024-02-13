Quantcast
Monday, February 12, 2024

Illegal Alien Unveils ‘Much Bigger’ Network of NYC Moped Gang

'I’ve been going to Miami every three weeks. And it’s much bigger than me...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
This image from video provided by the Office of the Manhattan District Attorney, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, shows the brawl between New York City Police Department officers and migrants in Times Square, Jan. 27, 2024. Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg announced six additional indictments of men allegedly involved in a brawl with police officers in Times Square, but he said investigators were still working to identify several suspects and their exact role in the frenzy. (Manhattan District Attorney via AP)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The accused leader of a moped gang of illegal aliens committing rampant crimes in New York City revealed that the crew is “much bigger than” him, the New York Post reported.

Venezuela-native Franco Alexander Peraza Navas, currently in NYPD custody, told investigators that he never expected to be captured and hinted at a potentially widespread web of individuals.

“It’s much bigger than me,” Peraza Navas allegedly revealed in statements to the NYPD. “In a million years, I never thought you’d catch me. I’ve been going to Miami every three weeks. And it’s much bigger than me.”

Law enforcement sources linked the illegal alien to alleged robberies rocking New York City, Yonkers (Upstate, New York), New Jersey and Florida. Peraza Navas is also associated with a gun purchased illegally during a Dec. 9 armed heist in Florida, as reported by the NY Post. 

Strikingly, Peraza Navas and his accomplices allegedly used the same gun just days prior—on Nov. 22—for a robbery at a jewelry store in Manhattan. 

If those alleged incidents weren’t enough, Peraza Navas, along with other accomplices, is linked to other purported crimes, including a Nov. 18 Bronx shootout, a Bergen County (New Jersey) robbery and a Dec. 17 shoplifting at a Macy’s store.

A police source described Peraza Navas as being “nasty as they come.” 

This revelation comes less than a week after NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell appeared to call out the role of Venezuelan nationals, attributing to the uptick in crimes in the city.

“There’s some Venezuelan groups, groups of migrants—I say some, not all—that are affecting crime on our city more so now than when they first got here,” Chell said at a press conference regarding an unrelated alleged attempted murder incident by 15-year-old Jesus Alejandro Rivas-Figueroa, also a Venezuelan national. 

According to the NYPD, Rivas-Figueroa was caught shoplifting at JD Sports in Times Square, Manhattan before taking a gun and shooting a nearby Brazilian tourist. He fled the scene and fired his gun again at officers chasing him down a train station. 

Just a week earlier, several Venezuelan nationals were caught on footage reportedly brutally beating two NYPD cops who were responding to a disturbance complaint, also in Times Square. Seven individuals were indicted because of the beating.  

Notably, Times Square, known for its tourist attractions and lavish hotels, has been plagued by illegal aliens residing in taxpayer-funded hotels. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Fulton Judge to Hear Evidence on Fani Willis’s Affair after Witness Says She Lied
Next article
Alyssa Milano Takes Son to Super Bowl after Crowdfunding His Baseball Fees

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com