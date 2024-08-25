Quantcast
Saturday, August 24, 2024

Kamala’s Niece Channels DNC Boost into Hamas’s Gaza Fundraiser

'Democrats for Palestinian rights...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Helena Hudlin, from left, Meena Harris and Ella Emhoff speak during the Democratic National Convention Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Vice President Kamala Harris’s niece Meena Harris has promoted a fundraiser delivering aid to the Hamas-governed Gaza Strip, just days after taking the stage at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday. 

Meena actively encourages her 711,000 Instagram followers to donate to a $1 million fundraiser for the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund (PCRF), which has staff members in the Gaza Strip.

The fundraiser was first reported by the New York Post on Friday and later confirmed by Headline USA on Saturday.

Meena’s Instagram account features a fundraiser banner that links directly to PCRF’s page. The banner only appears on the mobile app version of the social media platform.

At the DNC, Meena spoke alongside Ella Emhoff and Helena Hudlin, Harris’s stepdaughter and goddaughter. Notably, Ella has previously promoted pro-Gaza fundraisers on her Instagram account.

In November 2023, Ella urged her followers to donate to an $8 million fundraiser for Gaza. This was just weeks after Hamas launched an inhumane attack against southern Israel, killing 1,200 people. 

Seemingly unfazed by criticism, Ella used Instagram in March to promote a fundraiser linked to the UNRWA. The group admitted that at least nine employees “may have been involved” in the Oct. 7 attack. This followed their firing of 12 other employees.

Following their DNC speech, Meena posted a photo on Instagram wearing a “Democrats for Palestinian Rights” pin. NBC News reported that the pin was distributed by an uncommitted delegate at the convention. 

Critics have likened Meena to Hunter Biden due to her financial dealings tied to Harris’s political career. Earlier this month, Politico reported that Meena has turned her political proximity into a “budding business empire.” 

Meena founded Phenomenal Media and authored a New York Times bestseller about her aunt Harris and her mother, Maya Harris. The book was published in June 2020, shortly before Joe Biden selected Harris as his running mate.

Headline USA reached out to Meena via email regarding any potential measures she has in place to avoid scrutiny similar to that faced by Biden and his embattled son. She did not respond to requests for comments for this piece, even an hour prior to publication.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
RFK Jr.’s Trump Endorsement Triggers Vicious Attacks from Family

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com