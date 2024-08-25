Kamala’s Niece Channels DNC Boost into Hamas’s Gaza Fundraiser

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Vice President Kamala Harris’s niece Meena Harris has promoted a fundraiser delivering aid to the Hamas-governed Gaza Strip, just days after taking the stage at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday.

Meena actively encourages her 711,000 Instagram followers to donate to a $1 million fundraiser for the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund (PCRF), which has staff members in the Gaza Strip.

The fundraiser was first reported by the New York Post on Friday and later confirmed by Headline USA on Saturday.

Meena’s Instagram account features a fundraiser banner that links directly to PCRF’s page. The banner only appears on the mobile app version of the social media platform.

NEW from me Kamala Harris' niece @meena is currently raising money for Gaza and posted an image of herself to Instagram wearing a pin reading "Democrats for Palestinian rights" — which uncommitted delegates were handing out at the DNC (H/T @aseitzwald)https://t.co/jRUDqdVHXi pic.twitter.com/3Px5wY27F1 — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) August 24, 2024

At the DNC, Meena spoke alongside Ella Emhoff and Helena Hudlin, Harris’s stepdaughter and goddaughter. Notably, Ella has previously promoted pro-Gaza fundraisers on her Instagram account.

In November 2023, Ella urged her followers to donate to an $8 million fundraiser for Gaza. This was just weeks after Hamas launched an inhumane attack against southern Israel, killing 1,200 people.

Seemingly unfazed by criticism, Ella used Instagram in March to promote a fundraiser linked to the UNRWA. The group admitted that at least nine employees “may have been involved” in the Oct. 7 attack. This followed their firing of 12 other employees.

Following their DNC speech, Meena posted a photo on Instagram wearing a “Democrats for Palestinian Rights” pin. NBC News reported that the pin was distributed by an uncommitted delegate at the convention.

Critics have likened Meena to Hunter Biden due to her financial dealings tied to Harris’s political career. Earlier this month, Politico reported that Meena has turned her political proximity into a “budding business empire.”

Meena founded Phenomenal Media and authored a New York Times bestseller about her aunt Harris and her mother, Maya Harris. The book was published in June 2020, shortly before Joe Biden selected Harris as his running mate.

Headline USA reached out to Meena via email regarding any potential measures she has in place to avoid scrutiny similar to that faced by Biden and his embattled son. She did not respond to requests for comments for this piece, even an hour prior to publication.