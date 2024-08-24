RFK Jr.’s Trump Endorsement Triggers Vicious Attacks from Family

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Robert F. Kennedy Jr. came under attack on from his family and some friends after he urged his supporters in swing states to vote for President Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

Several members of the Kennedy family took to X on Friday to rebuke RFK Jr.’s historic endorsement of a Republican candidate, a move that is at odds with the family’s long-standing ties to the Democratic Party.

“Our brother Boddy’s decision to endorse Trump today is a betrayal of the values that our father and our family hold most dear. It is a sad ending to a sad story,” wrote his siblings Kathleen, Courtney, Kerry, Chris and Rory Kennedy.

In the same statement, they reiterated their endorsement of Trump’s opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, who secured the nomination without a single vote from the American public.

I am sharing a personal statement that my family and I have made in response to my brother’s announcement. pic.twitter.com/j7vTTabNYZ — Kerry Kennedy (@KerryKennedyRFK) August 23, 2024

Joe Kennedy III, RFK Jr.’s nephew and a former member of Congress, voiced his support for the statement, commenting, “Well said.”

Similarly, Jack Kennedy Schlossberg, the grandson of former President John F. Kennedy, expressed his disappointment on X.

“Never been less surprised in my life,” he wrote. “Been saying it for over a year — RFKjr [sic] is for sale, works for Trump. Bedfellows and loving it. Kamala Harris is for the people — the easiest decision of all time just got easier.”

Seemingly unfazed by the attacks, RFK Jr. appeared at a campaign rally with Trump in Arizona, where he enthusiastically declared, “Make America Healthy Again!”

The rebuke from some of the Kennedy family members comes as no surprise, as many had already endorsed the Democratic ticket for president in April 2024, when President Joe Biden was the presumptive nominee.

The attacks also came from RFK Jr.’s friends, with Greg Palast penning a vague and incoherent column claiming he witnessed the former presidential candidate “lose his mind.”

Palast, who co-authored a book and several articles with RFK Jr., suggested that some of RFK Jr.’s memory lapses and his reference to his late father as “daddy” in the years after his death were somehow signs of this decline.

I just read your piece and its a word salad with no bite, no substance and no there there. Way to throw your "friend" under the bus because you disagree with him. — JRS (@jrs_1202) August 24, 2024

RFK Jr., who was just 14 when his father, former U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, was assassinated, has often spoken candidly about his deep admiration for his father and the principles he stood for.