Meena Harris: Kamala’s Niece Cashing In on Political Ties, Echoing Hunter

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) As Vice President Kamala Harris ascends to the Democratic presidential ticket, her niece, Meena Harris, is poised to profit significantly, much like how the Biden siblings have benefited from President Joe Biden’s prominence.

A Politico report titled “‘Ambitious girl’: How Kamala Harris’ niece turned political proximity into a budding business empire” suggests that Meena Harris has leveraged her family connection for financial gain.

While the report is generally positive, it highlights how Meena has financially benefited from her ties to Harris, who is currently the Democratic presidential candidate and potentially the next U.S. president.

Every birthday is extra special when you share it with your niece. Happy birthday, Meena! pic.twitter.com/J82UbushJM — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 20, 2019

Meena authored a best-selling children’s book, Kamala and Maya’s Big Idea, released in June 2020, just months before Biden selected Harris as his running mate. She has also sold merchandise featuring Harris’s image.

“Now, her aunt’s sudden elevation to the top of the Democratic ticket offers a once-in-a-lifetime branding opportunity,” Politico reported.

“It also promises to bring renewed scrutiny to a 39-year-old entrepreneur whose outspoken social media presence and efforts to profit from her association with her aunt have caused criticism from Washington to Delhi,” the report added.

Meena is the daughter of Maya Harris, the Vice President’s sister, and the stepdaughter of Tony West, a former federal prosecutor who led the vetting of Harris’s running mate.

Harris’s spokesperson, Ernie Apreza, dismissed concerns about Meena’s business ventures during her aunt’s presidential campaign. “The Vice President’s family members have independent, professional careers,” Apreza claimed.

“There is no involvement between the Vice President and any of the professional endeavors her family members pursue, nor do any of the Vice President’s family members use her name in connection with any commercial activities that could reasonably be understood to imply an endorsement or support,” he added.

Despite these claims, Politico reported that Meena played a role in helping Harris establish her social media presence early in her career. She also advised Harris on other issues.

This mirrors the activities of the Biden siblings—James, Francis, and Valerie—all of whom have engaged in business dealings closely tied to the President.

