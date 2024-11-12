‘Not Talking About the Election’: TMZ Reporter Confronts Oprah on $1 Million to Endorse Kamala Harris

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) A TMZ reporter confronted TV icon Oprah Winfrey about the reported $1 million she received to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris, video released Monday shows.

The Harris campaign paid Winfrey $1 million through her multimillion production company Harpo Productions on Oct. 15, the Washington Examiner reported, following a celebrity-crammed “Unite for America” town hall Winfrey hosted for the Democrat nominee in September.

Video showed a dismissive Winfrey, dressed in hot pink sweatpants and a tight-fitting top, deny her reported paid endorsement of Harris when pressed by a TMZ reporter, contradicting data obtained by the outlet.

“Hey Oprah, good morning! How are you, darling?” the man behind the camera asked as Winfrey approached.

Winfrey initially refrained from answering the reporter as she grew closer.

BREAKING: Oprah denies getting paid by Harris, contradicting FEC records pic.twitter.com/YapK6i7XKc — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 12, 2024

“How do you think the election went?” the TMZ reporter asked in a chipper tone of voice.

Winfrey attempted to put an end to the encounter as she told him she was “not talking about the election.”

“Oh, is it true that they paid you $1 million for the endorsement for Kamala?” the TMZ reporter questioned Winfrey, who fumed and said, “not true.”

“I was paid nothing—ever,” she claimed.

Oprah Winfrey is asked if she was paid for her endorsement of Kamala Harris for president. Winfrey denied ever being paid, but FEC filings say she received two payments of $500k each. Why would she deny this? pic.twitter.com/Mk66dFl7mE — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 12, 2024

The TMZ reporter took in Winfrey’s response before asking her what she thinks about the “mass exodus” of celebrities.

Winfrey opened the door of her vehicle, got inside, and shut the door as the reporter pelted her with one final question about Prince Harry.

“Thank you, Oprah!” the TMZ reporter said as Winfrey started up her vehicle.

Harpo Productions denied that Winfrey was “paid a personal fee” in a statement to Variety. However, Harpo Productions did not deny receiving payment from the Harris campaign.

“The campaign paid for the production costs of ‘Unite for America,’ a livestreaming event that took place Sept. 19 outside Detroit, Mich.,” a Harpo spokesperson told Variety. “Oprah Winfrey was at no point during the campaign paid a personal fee, nor did she receive a fee from Harpo.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.