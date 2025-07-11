Friday, July 11, 2025

USDA: 45M Acres of American Land Owned by Foreign Entities

Many states have no restrictions at all on foreign land ownership, though in recent years lawmakers in more than 20 states have pushed for greater restrictions...

Posted by Headline USA Editor
This 2020 photo provided by Island Harvest Hawaii shows macadamia nut trees in Kohala, Hawaii. Hawaii lawmakers are considering legislation that would require consumer packages to disclose when they contain macadamia nuts grown outside of Hawaii. They're hoping to protect local agriculture and ensure Hawaii will have locally grown macadamia nuts for years to come. (Crystal Grosshuesch via AP)

(, The Center Square) Nearly 46 million acres of forest and farmland are held by foreign investors, including by countries hostile to America, according to data released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The Foreign Farm Land Purchases map, unveiled to the public Thursday, highlights the increase of “foreign persons” buying up land across all 50 states and Puerto Rico, which many lawmakers have deemed a national security risk.

As of Dec. 31, 2023, approximately 45.8 million acres, or 71,562 square miles – slightly larger than Washington state – of American soil belongs to foreign entities.

While investors from Canada, the Netherlands, Italy and the United Kingdom cumulatively own more than 60% of that land, other foreign investors are acting on behalf of countries the U.S. considers hostile.

Chinese companies and investors, some directly involved in the Chinese Communist Party, own more than 277,335 acres of agricultural land across 30 states. Texas far outranks other states in terms of Chinese-bought land, with 123,707 acres owned. North Carolina and Missouri each have over 42,000 acres under Chinese ownership, while Utah has over 33,000 acres bought by China.

Other foreign adversaries have bought U.S. farm and forest land as well. Venezuela owns more than 90,000 acres of land across 17 states, Iran has bought more than 3,000 acres across 10 states, and Pakistan owns 2,100 acres across three states.

Additionally, over 3.08 million acres of U.S. land across 43 states are owned by foreign entities of unknown origin, with 1.38 million acres having “no foreign investor listed” and 1.69 million acres having “no predominant country code.”

Foreign ownership of U.S. land is largely unregulated. The Agricultural Foreign Investment Disclosure Act (AFIDA) of 1978 is the only federal law overseeing foreign acquisition of agricultural land, relying on foreign entities to self-report farmland transactions to the USDA. This law is rarely enforced, providing an incomplete picture of how much American land is owned by which foreign entities.

State regulations provide little extra security. Many states have no restrictions at all on foreign land ownership, though in recent years lawmakers in more than 20 states have pushed for greater restrictions.

North Carolina, New Hampshire, Missouri and Texas have all recently taken steps to track, cap or outright ban foreign land buy-ups.

USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins cast the agency’s data release as the latest step “to defend the homeland” as part of the new National Farm Security Action Plan. She did not specify whether or how the federal government will curtail future land purchases by foreign entities.

“Gone are the days of foreign adversaries taking advantage of our farmland, farmers, and programs paid for by American taxpayers,” Rollins said Thursday. “Our work is far from done. We will continue to restore farm security and expose the extent to which our adversaries have targeted American agriculture.”

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Rep. MTG: Cut Aid to ‘Nuclear-Armed Israel’
Next article
U.S. Forest Service to Cut $391M

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com