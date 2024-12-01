Quantcast
Buh-Bye Wray: Trump Nominates Kash Patel to Purge FBI of Corruption

'Kash is a brilliant lawyer, investigator, and ‘America First’ fighter who has spent his career exposing corruption...'

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) It’s official: President-elect Donald Trump has selected Kash Patel as his nominee to take over and overhaul the scandal-plagued FBI. 

The announcement effectively signals to current—and embattled—FBI Director Christopher Wray that his tenure at the bureau will soon end, despite his 10-year term not expiring until 2027. This is no longer the case.

“Kash is a brilliant lawyer, investigator, and ‘America First’ fighter who has spent his career exposing corruption, defending Justice, and protecting the American People,” Trump wrote Saturday on Truth Social.

“He played a pivotal role in uncovering the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, standing as an advocate for truth, accountability, and the Constitution,” the president-elect added. 

Patel is no fresh face in MAGA circles, having served as chief of staff at the Trump-era Department of Defense, deputy director of National Intelligence and senior director for counterterrorism at the National Security Council (NSC).  

At NSC, Patel oversaw Trump’s top priorities, including eliminating Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and Qasem al-Rimi, the leaders of ISIS and al-Qaeda, respectively. 

“This FBI will end the growing crime epidemic in America, dismantle the migrant criminal gangs, and stop the evil scourge of human and drug trafficking across the Border,” Trump continued.  

The president said Patel will work with presumptive Attorney General nominee Pam Bondi “to bring back Fidelity, Bravery, and Integrity to the FBI.”

Patel’s name was first floated for attorney general earlier this year by Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr.

Patel’s nomination will need confirmation by the Republican-led Senate, which recently thwarted Trump’s wish to appoint then-Rep. Matt Gaetz as attorney general. 

If confirmed, Patel will lead the FBI as it faces widespread criticism for weaponization against Republicans.  

For instance, the FBI carried out a head-scratching search warrant of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, claiming to look for so-called classified documents. 

FBI agents, acting under orders from the Biden-Harris administration, searched through former First Lady Melania Trump’s drawers and personal belongings. 

The search warrant resulted in Special Counsel Jack Smith indicting Trump. However, the lawfare case was dismissed after U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon ruled that Smith’s appointment was unconstitutional. 

