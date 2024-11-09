Quantcast
Saturday, November 9, 2024

Trump Trolls Kamala, Offers to Pay Off Her Humiliating $20M Debt

'Whatever we can do to help them during this difficult period, I would strongly recommend we, as a Party and for the sake of desperately needed UNITY, do...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Donald Trump and Kamala Harris
Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) President-elect Donald Trump responded to the humiliating news that Kamala Harris’s defeated campaign is $20 million in debt following extravagant concerts and costly consulting payments. 

In a Saturday post on Truth Social, Trump mockingly offered to help pay off the debt, boasting about his successful campaign’s surplus of cash.  

“I am very surprised that the Democrats, who fought a hard and valiant fight in the 2020 Presidential Election, raising a record amount of money, didn’t have lots of $’s left over,” Trump wrote. 

He added, “Whatever we can do to help them during this difficult period, I would strongly recommend we, as a Party and for the sake of desperately needed UNITY, do.” 

Trump’s comments come amid growing reports affirming that outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris left her failed presidential campaign with a $20 million debt. 

The shocking debt, first reported by Politico, comes despite Harris’s $1 billion fundraising haul in the 2024 race. 

Bombshell reporting from the Washington Examiner and the New York Post revealed that Harris spent roughly $20 million on swing-states concerns. 

The concerts, held across Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Georgia, and featured artists like Bon Jovi, Christina Aguilera, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga and 2 Chainz.

Harris paid Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Productions $1 million on Oct. 15 and $1.8 million to Viva Creative, a marketing agency that boasts of its work with Oprah and comedian Trevor Noah, according to the Examiner. 

By mid-October, Harris disclosed to the Federal Elections Commission expenditures surpassing $880 million. This figure exceeded the Trump campaign’s $354 million in spending by over $526 million. 

Trump bragged about his surplus cash on Truth Social, stating, “We have a lot of money left over in that our biggest asset in the campaign was ‘Earned Media,’ and that doesn’t cost very much. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” 

Trump will be sworn into office on Jan. 20, 2025, becoming only the second president in U.S. history to serve two non-consecutive terms. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Ella Emhoff and Hope Walz Have Public Meltdowns After Trump’s Historic Victory

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com