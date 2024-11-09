Trump Trolls Kamala, Offers to Pay Off Her Humiliating $20M Debt

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President-elect Donald Trump responded to the humiliating news that Kamala Harris’s defeated campaign is $20 million in debt following extravagant concerts and costly consulting payments.

In a Saturday post on Truth Social, Trump mockingly offered to help pay off the debt, boasting about his successful campaign’s surplus of cash.

“I am very surprised that the Democrats, who fought a hard and valiant fight in the 2020 Presidential Election, raising a record amount of money, didn’t have lots of $’s left over,” Trump wrote.

He added, “Whatever we can do to help them during this difficult period, I would strongly recommend we, as a Party and for the sake of desperately needed UNITY, do.”

Trump’s comments come amid growing reports affirming that outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris left her failed presidential campaign with a $20 million debt.

The shocking debt, first reported by Politico, comes despite Harris’s $1 billion fundraising haul in the 2024 race.

Bombshell reporting from the Washington Examiner and the New York Post revealed that Harris spent roughly $20 million on swing-states concerns.

The concerts, held across Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Georgia, and featured artists like Bon Jovi, Christina Aguilera, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga and 2 Chainz.

🇺🇸 KAMALA CAMPAIGN’S $20M CONCERT SPENDING LEAVES CAMPAIGN IN DEBT Kamala’s campaign spent up to $20 million on swing-state concerts with Jon Bon Jovi, Lady Gaga, and Katy Perry the night before her election loss to Trump. The spending spree left the campaign $20 million in… pic.twitter.com/l1wUlo8qZW — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 9, 2024

Harris paid Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Productions $1 million on Oct. 15 and $1.8 million to Viva Creative, a marketing agency that boasts of its work with Oprah and comedian Trevor Noah, according to the Examiner.

By mid-October, Harris disclosed to the Federal Elections Commission expenditures surpassing $880 million. This figure exceeded the Trump campaign’s $354 million in spending by over $526 million.

Pebbles in comparison to the $1B, but one thing we learned: A source familiar told @dcexaminer the Harris campaign spent six figures on building a set for Harris’s appearance on the popular Call Her Daddy podcast with host Alex Cooperhttps://t.co/xBdmwDBPCs — Gabe Kaminsky (@gekaminsky) November 8, 2024

Trump bragged about his surplus cash on Truth Social, stating, “We have a lot of money left over in that our biggest asset in the campaign was ‘Earned Media,’ and that doesn’t cost very much. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Trump will be sworn into office on Jan. 20, 2025, becoming only the second president in U.S. history to serve two non-consecutive terms.