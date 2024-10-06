Quantcast
Kamala Slammed for ‘Call Her Daddy’ Podcast as Hurricane Helene Victims Rise

'This should be career ending...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Doug Emhoff and Kamala Harris on CBS News Sunday Morning (Screenshot/CBS News's YouTube)

Note: This article contains sexual language typical of the Call Her Daddy podcast where Vice President Kamala Harris is being interviewed.

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Vice President Kamala Harris came under fire this weekend after taping an interview with the controversial podcast Call Her Daddy on Tuesday, coinciding with a rising death toll from Hurricane Helene. 

Although the episode will air next week, critics highlighted that Harris took time off her official duties while thousands of Americans anxiously awaited news about their missing loved ones. 

At the time, at least 162 individuals had been confirmed dead, but by Saturday, the death toll had risen to 227. Critics on X minced no words in response to the podcast’s timing. 

“This should be career ending,” wrote pro-MAGA X user “johnny maga,” his post garnering over 2 million views. 

Fox News host Tomi Lahren replied, commenting that the podcast was “pretty fitting for Kamala though,” seemingly juxtaposing the sexual nature of the podcast and previous criticism targeting Harris. 

Another user, whose post reached 71,000 views, wrote, “220 people have died in hurricane helene while people still can’t get supplies and the current veep went on call her daddy.” 

Call Her Daddy is hosted by Alexandra Cooper, a popular comedian and personality who boasts millions of followers across her social media platforms.

 

View this profile on Instagram

 

Alex Cooper (@alexandracooper) • Instagram photos and videos

In the podcast, Cooper delves into topics of sex, relationships and pop culture—subjects that some critics suggest are unbecoming of a presidential candidate.

Political commentator Collin Rugg reshared a clip of Cooper interviewing a porn star discussing sexual acts involving testicles and male rectums. 

One user on X stated that the podcast is “as toxic for women as Andrew Tate is for men.” 

Call Her Daddy was initially published by David Portnoy and Barstool Sports. In 2021, Spotify signed a deal with Cooper for a whopping $60 million payout.

SiriusXM took over in 2024, giving Cooper $125 million for the podcast’s ownership.

Harris’s appearance on the podcast appears to align with her past pledge to discuss abortion more candidly on the campaign trail. 

This commitment was evident during a campaign stop in Pennsylvania in May, where she recounted a crude conversation with reporters about the subject. 

“When I went to a reproductive clinic it was a long day and press was there and I said, ‘Let me just tell you. You guys are going to have to be ready … for certain language and I said very loudly: Ovaries!’” Harris claimed she told reporters.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
