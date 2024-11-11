Quantcast
Kamala Had to Pay Oprah, Other Celebrities for Campaign Appearances

'Whatever we can do to help them during this difficult period, I would strongly recommend we, as a Party and for the sake of desperately needed UNITY, do...'

Oprah Winfrey
Oprah Winfrey arrives at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle/ IMAGE: CBS Philly via YouTube

(Headline USA) Vice President Kamala Harris’s failed 2024 campaign had to pay Oprah Winfrey $1 million to get the celebrity billionaire to campaign on Harris’s behalf, according to a new report.

A little less than one month after Winfrey hosted Harris for a townhall event in September, the Harris campaign sent $1 million to Winfrey’s company, Harpo Productions. 

A few weeks later, Winfrey again appeared on the campaign trail for Harris at the vice president’s final rally in Philadelphia.

We’re voting for values and integrity,” Winfrey said at the rally. “We’re voting for healing over hate.”

Winfrey wasn’t the only celebrity the Harris team had to spend money on, according to the Washington Examiner.

The campaign also spent $100,000 building a special set for podcast host Alex Cooper in Washington, D.C., so Cooper would interview Harris on the popular “Call Her Daddy” show.

The Harris campaign also spent more than $20 million on concerts held at her rallies, including performances by Jon Bon Jovi in Detroit, Chrisitina Aguilera in Las Vegas, Katy Perry in Pittsburgh, and Lady Gaga in Philadelphia.

The news comes amid reports that Harris’s campaign is millions of dollars in debt following her disastrous loss to President-elect Donald Trump. Harris’s team reportedly owes $20 million despite raising more than $1 billion over the course of her candidacy, according to Politico.

In a hilarious troll, Trump offered to bail out Harris’s campaign.

“I am very surprised that the Democrats, who fought a hard and valiant fight in the 2020 (sic) Presidential Election, raising a record amount of money, didn’t have lots of $’s left over,” Trump wrote on Truth Social this weekend. 

“Now they are being squeezed by vendors and others. Whatever we can do to help them during this difficult period, I would strongly recommend we, as a Party and for the sake of desperately needed UNITY, do,” he continued. “We have a lot of money left over in that our biggest asset in the campaign was ‘Earned Media,’ and that doesn’t cost very much. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

