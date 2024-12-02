Quantcast
Sunday, December 1, 2024

Well, Well, Well: Joe Biden Pardons Scandal-Plagued Son In Shocking Reversal

'This is a seven-year saga propelled by an unrelenting political desire to use a son to hurt his father...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
FILE - Hunter Biden arrives at the O'Neill House Office Building for a closed-door deposition on Capitol Hill in Washington, Feb. 28, 2024. A federal appeals court ruled Thursday, May 9, that Biden's case on firearms charges should move forward. The ruling sets the stage for the trial to begin next month in Delaware. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) UPDATE: Outgoing President Joe Biden issued a pardon for his embattled son, Hunter Biden, in a shocking reserval.

Attorneys representing first son Hunter Biden appeared to be laying the groundwork for a pardon from his father, outgoing President Joe Biden, according to recent reports by the New York Post and The Washington Post.

Attorney Abbe Lowell issued a public memo claiming that Hunter’s criminal indictments—and subsequent convictions—resulted from Republican lawmakers’ efforts to tarnish President Biden. 

“This is a seven-year saga propelled by an unrelenting political desire to use a son to hurt his father,” Lowell wrote in a 52-page memo titled Lowell and his team dubbed The Political Prosecutions of Hunter Biden. 

 “It is a wild and terrifying story that serves as a stark warning of what is to come as some of the same Republicans who targeted Hunter prepare to resume power and have stated their intention to use the government’s vast power to pursue their perceived enemies,” Lowell claimed. 

Hunter’s attorneys claimed that the “system that is supposed to protect against abuses failed to do so and was corrupted by political leaders in this country.” 

They added, “As a result, Hunter faces significant sentences for felonies and misdemeanors far beyond precedents of others committing less serious offenses or where civil resolutions or consent judgments are normally sought — all on the basis of his mistakes, made while in the throes of serious drug addiction.” 

The letter followed Hunter’s guilty plea to nine counts of tax crimes. He was previously convicted of three counts of making false statements on a federal gun purchase form. He is expected to be sentenced later this month.

The indictments followed years of investigation by Special Counsel David Weiss, which Republicans alleged was intentionally delayed allowing the statute of limitations to expire on certain offenses. 

President Biden has faced growing questions about whether he will pardon his son. The White House, however, has repeatedly denied any plans to grant clemency. 

“We’ve been asked that question multiple times and our answer stands — which is no,” claimed Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary following the 2024 presidential election. 

