Kopy-Kat Kamala Now Wants Voters to Believe She Would Build Trump’s Border Wall

(Headline USA) Vice President Kamala Harris, Democrats’ newly anointed presidential candidate, flip-flopped on yet another issue this month, expressing support for a border wall despite having spent the past four years blasting the proposal by former President Donald Trump as “un-American” and a “stupid waste of money.”

In her speech at the Democratic National Convention last week, Harris pledged to back a bipartisan “border security” bill supported by the Senate but rejected by the House as an inadequate response to the illegal immigration crisis.

Critics said the bill would simply allocate more money to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’s aggressive open-border effort to streamline the processing and entry of illegals into the country.



The bill includes $650 million in funding for Trump’s border wall, which the Biden administration promptly stopped building upon assuming office, later selling the material as scrap metal for pennies on the dollar.

While the pittance is far less than what Trump had sought,” Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., who was one of the bill’s sponsors claimed it was drafted with Trump’s vision in mind.

“It is in the bill itself that it sets the standards that were set during the Trump administration,” Lankford told Axios: “Here’s where it will be built. Here’s how it has to be built, the height, the type, everything during the Trump construction.”

Harris’s campaign advisers insisted, however, that the bill doesn’t allocate new resources to Trump’s border wall, and that it would only allow the funds Trump had already allocated for the project to be spent on it.

Nonetheless, the far-left Harris’s sudden support for continuing the project marked a drastic departure from her previous position on the issue.

In 2019, for example, when Harris was campaigning for the Democratic presidential nomination, she blasted the border wall as a “medieval vanity project” that would not stop cartel members or drug smugglers from illegally crossing the border.

In February 2020, she wrote on social media, “Trump’s border wall is a complete waste of taxpayer money and won’t make us any safer.”

Kamala in 2020: “Trump’s border wall is a complete waste of taxpayer money and won’t make us any safer” Kamala in 2024: let’s build a border wall Which policy will she flip flop on next and steal from Trump? pic.twitter.com/tDlOEKUyB2 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 27, 2024

And shortly after joining the Senate in April 2017, she said the wall was a “stupid use of money” and vowed to “block any funding for it.”

Lankford said he was surprised to see Harris endorse the border security bill, given her previous comments and given her lack of earlier interest in the legislation.

“We never saw any vice president staff here. … She was a Johnny-come-never,” he said.

Trump’s campaign national press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, slammed Harris’s about-face, arguing her “actions speak much louder than the words of the anonymous staff she is cowering behind.”