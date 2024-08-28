Quantcast
Tuesday, August 27, 2024

Biden’s America: Bald Eagle ‘Too Fat to Fly’ after Roadkill Binge

'The bird, originally reported to be injured, was found to be healthy but engorged with raccoon–in other words, too fat to fly...'

Posted by Molly Bruns
bald eagles
A mating pair of mature bald eagles raising a chick sit on their nest. / PHOTO: AP

(Molly BrunsHeadline USA) In what may be a fitting symbol of the excesses and overindulgence of the United States under the Biden–Harris admininstration, the National Park Service announced that even America’s most majestic national symbol, the bald eagle, has fallen victim to the obesity epidemic, Fox News reported.

Park officials at Missouri’s Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield believed they were rescuing a wounded eagle. However, X-ray testing later revealed that the bird had simply eaten too much roadkill.

“The bird, originally reported to be injured, was found to be healthy but engorged with raccoon—in other words, too fat to fly,” the park said in a Facebook post last week.

The X-rays, taken at Dickerson Park Zoo, revealed that the eagle had consumed what appeared to be the paw of a “roadkill raccoon.”

Park officials, along with the Missouri Department of Conservation and zoo professionals, suspected that the eagle had eaten a dead raccoon off the side of the road.

Bald eagles usually eat fish, but according to the American Bald Eagle Foundation, the birds will “feed on what is most available, and requiring the least amount of energy to acquire it.”

Officials with the Missouri Department of Conservation released the eagle where they found it in the park.

After the story broke, though, the irony surrounding the rotund raptor was noted by pundits and social-media users alike, making it one of the few things Americans could agree on.

“Wildlife officials in Missouri are taking care of a bald eagle that’s too fat to fly because it ate too much roadkill,” talk show host Jack Pattie said. “Ladies and gentleman: America in one sentence.”

“They named him ‘Boeing,’” another user, Viktor, commented, in reference to the embattled aviation company that recently stranded two astronauts in space.

“I hope Robert Kennedy Jr. has got the time in his schedule to make all the animals in the US healthy too. #MAHA,” wrote user @EnforceTheTruth in another topical nod to the recent Donald Trump endorser. “This is where America is at, even the birds need help.”

According to NPS, Wilson’s Creek Battlefield was the site of the second battle of the American Civil War. The confrontation was the first significant battle to the west of the Mississippi River.

The Confederates won the battle, drawing national attention to the state of Missouri and the western side of the river.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Hush Money? Records Show Biden/Harris Campaign Paid $15K to Emhoff’s Ex in 2020

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com