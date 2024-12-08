Quantcast
Jill Biden Salivates Over Trump During Viral Notre Dame Encounter

'I just want to find someone that looks at me the way Jill Biden looks at Trump...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
US First Lady Jill Biden talks to President-elect Donald Trump sits in Notre Dame Cathedral as France's iconic cathedral is formally reopening its doors for the first time since a devastating fire nearly destroyed the 861-year-old landmark in 2019, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) First Lady Jill Biden couldn’t get enough of President-elect Donald Trump during the Saturday reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral in France, prompting many to jest that she may have secretly voted for him in the Nov. 5 presidential election. 

The viral exchange, as captured in videos and photos, occurred as Trump and Jill waited for French First Lady Brigitte Macron to take her seat, which was placed between the two American leaders. 

This marked the second time Jill was all smiles for the president-elect, following President Joe Biden’s invitation for Trump to visit the White House after the 2024 election.

On X, many users suggested that Jill has a fascination with Trump, especially after the Democratic Party backstabbed Biden and forced him to exit the race earlier in the election season, according to a list of reactions first compiled by the New York Post. 

“I just want to find someone that looks at me the way Jill Biden looks at Trump,” user Drefanzor Memes quipped. 

User Clandestine joked, “First Lady, Jill Biden, seen fawning over Hitler at the reopening of Notre Dame!” The comment mocked Democrats and legacy media, who had spent the election season unsuccessfully trying to conflate Trump with dictators. 

Journalist Kyle Becker echoed this sentiment: “Look at how fast everyone warmed up to ‘fascist dictator’ Donald Trump. Not even Dr. Jill Biden can resist this world class charmer.” 

RedState writer Bonchie humorously concluded that Jill “voted for him,” adding, “It’s settled science.” 

Another user, Avi Kay, contrasted a photo of a grim-faced Jill sitting next to outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris with the viral Notre Dame image. Reacting to the side-by-side photo, Kay questioned, “Who did Jill Biden vote for?” 

The Jill-Harris photo went viral last month, fueling rumors that the two women were not on speaking terms after Harris inherited the Democratic presidential nomination. 

Other users shared AI-generated videos of Trump and Jill, with one of them showing them sharing kisses and another showing them in a fistfight. 

 

Jill’s alleged adoration of Trump was first revealed when she wore all red while heading to the polls on Nov. 5. 

