Jill Biden Salivates Over Trump During Viral Notre Dame Encounter

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) First Lady Jill Biden couldn’t get enough of President-elect Donald Trump during the Saturday reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral in France, prompting many to jest that she may have secretly voted for him in the Nov. 5 presidential election.

The viral exchange, as captured in videos and photos, occurred as Trump and Jill waited for French First Lady Brigitte Macron to take her seat, which was placed between the two American leaders.

This marked the second time Jill was all smiles for the president-elect, following President Joe Biden’s invitation for Trump to visit the White House after the 2024 election.

Joe Biden COULD NOT wipe that massive smile off his face while going around the White House with Trump today 🤣 Even JILL looks elated 😂 Any more doubts on who he voted for? pic.twitter.com/s3Mewnpo4R — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 13, 2024

On X, many users suggested that Jill has a fascination with Trump, especially after the Democratic Party backstabbed Biden and forced him to exit the race earlier in the election season, according to a list of reactions first compiled by the New York Post.

“I just want to find someone that looks at me the way Jill Biden looks at Trump,” user Drefanzor Memes quipped.

I just want to find someone that looks at me the way Jill Biden looks at Trump pic.twitter.com/cjiER7dWsV — drefanzor memes (@drefanzor) December 7, 2024

User Clandestine joked, “First Lady, Jill Biden, seen fawning over Hitler at the reopening of Notre Dame!” The comment mocked Democrats and legacy media, who had spent the election season unsuccessfully trying to conflate Trump with dictators.

🚨Breaking News🚨 First Lady, Jill Biden, seen fawning over Hitler at the reopening of Notre Dame! pic.twitter.com/B3WrEk9xLh — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) December 7, 2024

Journalist Kyle Becker echoed this sentiment: “Look at how fast everyone warmed up to ‘fascist dictator’ Donald Trump. Not even Dr. Jill Biden can resist this world class charmer.”

RedState writer Bonchie humorously concluded that Jill “voted for him,” adding, “It’s settled science.”

Another user, Avi Kay, contrasted a photo of a grim-faced Jill sitting next to outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris with the viral Notre Dame image. Reacting to the side-by-side photo, Kay questioned, “Who did Jill Biden vote for?”

Who did Jill Biden vote for? pic.twitter.com/TVXSeNrg1h — Avi Kay🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Trump716) December 7, 2024

The Jill-Harris photo went viral last month, fueling rumors that the two women were not on speaking terms after Harris inherited the Democratic presidential nomination.

TENSION!!! Kamala Harris and Jill Biden look EXTREMELY uncomfortable sitting next to each other during Veteran's Day memorial service today. Now why on Earth could that be?! pic.twitter.com/t1hoOB91BH — Conservative Brief (@ConservBrief) November 11, 2024

Other users shared AI-generated videos of Trump and Jill, with one of them showing them sharing kisses and another showing them in a fistfight.

STOP IT, DR. JILL!!!😂😂😂 I'M A MARRIED MAN!!! pic.twitter.com/MvVRPQWYb5 — il Donaldo Trumpo (@PapiTrumpo) December 8, 2024

This is a Memes World 🌍 pic.twitter.com/TB6yTnOSLJ — Fomo (@cptfomo) December 7, 2024

Jill’s alleged adoration of Trump was first revealed when she wore all red while heading to the polls on Nov. 5.