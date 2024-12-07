Quantcast
Saturday, December 7, 2024

Trump Asserts Dominance on World Leaders with 17-Second Handshake at Notre Dame

'We had a very great relationship as everyone knows. We accomplished a lot together, and the people of France are spectacular…’

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron
Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron / IMAGE: @CollinRugg via X

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) President-elect Donald Trump showed French President Emmanuel Macron who’s boss Saturday with a 17-second handshake ahead of the reopening ceremony for the Notre Dame Cathedral.

In an appearance that marked his return to the world stage, Trump touched down in Paris over the weekend following an invitation from Macron. Video shows Trump greet the French president with intense eye contact and a strong-gripped handshake that fell short of the dueling duo’s 29-second record in 2017.

“Thank you very much,” Trump said as he stood beside Macron. “We had a very great relationship as everyone knows. We accomplished a lot together, and the people of France are spectacular.”

Trump’s visit to the Notre Dame Cathedral came more than five years after the historic landmark burned down on April 15, 2019, according to CNN. He announced his trip to see the 860-year-old cathedral’s restoration Tuesday on Truth Social, calling it a “very special day.”

Before arriving at the Notre Dame Cathedral, Trump met with Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for just over 30 minutes at the Élysée Palace, CNN reported. Zelenskyy said the three had a “good and productive trilateral meeting.”

During his visit, Trump greeted U.S. Marines stationed in France, video posted by Deputy Director of Communications Margo Martin shows.

Applause followed Trump as he entered the Notre Dame, where he walked down the right side of the aisle to his seat between Macron and the French president’s wife, Bridgette, CNN reported.

First Lady Jill Biden was seated beside Macron, just one spot away from Trump, the outlet noted. President Joe Biden was not in attendance.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk, a close ally to Trump and co-leader of the incoming Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), was seen at the event among thousands of attendees.

Musk posted video from inside the rebuilt cathedral on X.

Other attendees included Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni, European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault, whose company gave millions to rebuild the Notre Dame Cathedral, according to CNN.

British Prince William, who Trump met with after the ceremony, was also among those attending, the outlet reported.

”A GREAT HONOR, THANK YOU!” Trump wrote on Truth Social with video from the event.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
