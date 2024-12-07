Trump Asserts Dominance on World Leaders with 17-Second Handshake at Notre Dame

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) President-elect Donald Trump showed French President Emmanuel Macron who’s boss Saturday with a 17-second handshake ahead of the reopening ceremony for the Notre Dame Cathedral.

In an appearance that marked his return to the world stage, Trump touched down in Paris over the weekend following an invitation from Macron. Video shows Trump greet the French president with intense eye contact and a strong-gripped handshake that fell short of the dueling duo’s 29-second record in 2017.

The handshake battle between Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron continues. Their handshake at the Notre Dame Cathedral lasted for 17 seconds, coming short of their previous record of 29 seconds. pic.twitter.com/ebJxaWcBKz — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 7, 2024

“Thank you very much,” Trump said as he stood beside Macron. “We had a very great relationship as everyone knows. We accomplished a lot together, and the people of France are spectacular.”

Trump’s visit to the Notre Dame Cathedral came more than five years after the historic landmark burned down on April 15, 2019, according to CNN. He announced his trip to see the 860-year-old cathedral’s restoration Tuesday on Truth Social, calling it a “very special day.”

NOW – Doors of the Notre Dame in Paris are open again.pic.twitter.com/kn6ByvsXJq — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 7, 2024

Before arriving at the Notre Dame Cathedral, Trump met with Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for just over 30 minutes at the Élysée Palace, CNN reported. Zelenskyy said the three had a “good and productive trilateral meeting.”

President @realDonaldTrump arrives at Élysée Palace and shakes hands with President Macron 🇺🇸🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/WiC8vWGYla — Margo Martin (@margomartin) December 7, 2024

President Zelenskyy arrives at Élysée Palace to meet with President Trump and President Macron 🇺🇸🇫🇷🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/pOypNfYAFY — Margo Martin (@margomartin) December 7, 2024

During his visit, Trump greeted U.S. Marines stationed in France, video posted by Deputy Director of Communications Margo Martin shows.

President @realDonaldTrump greets U.S. Marines that are stationed in France 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/RFXANX7GWL — Margo Martin (@margomartin) December 7, 2024

Applause followed Trump as he entered the Notre Dame, where he walked down the right side of the aisle to his seat between Macron and the French president’s wife, Bridgette, CNN reported.

First Lady Jill Biden was seated beside Macron, just one spot away from Trump, the outlet noted. President Joe Biden was not in attendance.

Amazing: Jill Biden and Ashley Biden have to sit next to President Trump while world leaders embrace him as the new leader of the free world at the Notre Dame Cathedral re-opening in Paris, France. pic.twitter.com/bXn4aI9OH0 — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) December 7, 2024

Tech billionaire Elon Musk, a close ally to Trump and co-leader of the incoming Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), was seen at the event among thousands of attendees.

Musk posted video from inside the rebuilt cathedral on X.

Other attendees included Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni, European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault, whose company gave millions to rebuild the Notre Dame Cathedral, according to CNN.

President Trump is welcomed by the world leaders and heads of state in attendance at Notre Dame Cathedral. pic.twitter.com/2KB4u62YTY — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) December 7, 2024

British Prince William, who Trump met with after the ceremony, was also among those attending, the outlet reported.

”A GREAT HONOR, THANK YOU!” Trump wrote on Truth Social with video from the event.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.