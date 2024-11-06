Biden Invites Trump to White House as Kamala Concedes

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Reuters reported Wednesday that President Joe Biden called President-elect Donald Trump earlier in the day to congratulate him on his victory over Kamala Harris, and to invite him to the White House.

Harris also reportedly called Trump to congratulate him. The Trump campaign commended Harris for admitting defeat.

“President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke by phone earlier today where she congratulated him on his historic victory,” said Trump Campaign Communications Director Steven Cheung.

“President Trump acknowledged Vice President Harris on her strength, professionalism, and tenacity throughout the campaign, and both leaders agreed on the importance of unifying the country.”

Biden will also reportedly address the nation Thursday. Harris was scheduled to give a concession speech around the time of this article’s publication.

JUST IN: Kamala Harris has called President Donald Trump to congratulate him and concede the 2024 election. "We are told she talked about the importance of the transfer of power…" pic.twitter.com/AuprXkAgxr — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 6, 2024

Biden’s White House invitation to Trump comes the night after the President skipped Harris’s election watch party.

As has been widely documented, the relationship between Biden and Harris frayed after she helped oust him from the White House in July—allegedly threatening him with the 25th Amendment unless he stepped down as the Democratic candidate.

In the wake of Trump’s debate with Harris—where he told the world that Biden “hates her”—Biden donned a MAGA cap.

Biden also took the air out of the Democrats’ attempt to capitalize on a Trump rally comedian’s vulgar remarks about Puerto Rico. After comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s joke referred to Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage” at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally on Oct. 27, Biden referred to all Trump supporters as the same.

