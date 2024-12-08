Lara Trump Tells Dems to Swallow Reality: Trump’s Cabinet Is Here to Stay

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Republican National Committee Co-Chair Lara Trump reminded Democrats, leftist media, and anti-MAGA zealots that President-elect Donald Trump is choosing “unconventional” Cabinet members because that is exactly what Americans voted for on Nov. 5.

Lara made the blunt declaration in an op-ed published Friday in the New York Post, scolding the left for being “naturally apoplectic about President Trump extending his unique way of running our country to his Cabinet” and other federal agencies.

“Just as they said about President Trump himself, his personnel picks have been attacked for lacking ‘traditional’ experience or having ‘unconventional’ views,” Lara wrote.

She added, “What these criticisms miss is that it was precisely because of those unconventional views and his unique resumé that Americans voted overwhelmingly to re-elect him.”

Lara emphasized that Americans “voted for a president and an administration focused on cutting through the noise and ignoring arbitrary credentials to deliver real results.”

She then turned her focus to the current administration’s Cabinet, urging Americans to evaluate the so-called expertise of its members.

“So many of Joe Biden’s nominees and staffers appeared very qualified on paper in the traditional sense of how Washington has operated — and most of these people have been, at best, incompetent or, at worst, outright destructive to our country’s stability and prosperity,” Lara wrote.

She singled out Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who “boasted a long resumé of jobs at the highest levels of our country’s security and foreign policy apparatus from the State Department to the National Security Council.”

She then lambasted Blinken’s tenure, which she argued has resulted in “global chaos and conflict, from the Middle East to Ukraine to Asia.” She also criticized DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for overseeing the illegal alien invasion at the southern border.

“We could go on, but it’s clear that the American people are fed up with what looks and sounds ‘right’ on paper; they want what works in reality, and they voted for the outside perspectives needed to take the wheel and stop driving the country — and world — off a cliff,” Lara wrote.

She concluded, “Nearly 80 million Americans made it clear last month which option they’d prefer.”

Lara’s op-ed comes after a majority of Americans voted on Nov. 5 to send Trump back to the White House for a second non-consecutive term.

Following the election, nearly all of Trump’s Cabinet picks have faced smear campaigns and media attacks targeting their credentials and character. The accusations, most of which rely on dubious anonymous sources, have included claims of sexual harassment, alcohol use, and various other negative allegations.