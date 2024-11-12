Kamala, Jill Ignored Each Other in Viral Video, Confirming WH Drama

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A viral video has seemingly confirmed a harsh reality between Vice President Kamala Harris and First Lady Jill Biden: the two women cannot stand each other.

The video, first reported by the Daily Mail and since widely shared on X, showed Harris and Jill side by side moments before outgoing President Joe Biden delivered a speech for Veterans Day on Monday at Arlington National Cemetery.

The speech’s livestream briefly focused on Harris, who looked straight ahead as Jill hid her eyes behind dark sunglasses.

The two women did not acknowledge each other in those moments, further fueling reporting about their strained relationship, particularly after Harris inherited the presidential nomination.

Earlier this year, Biden faced what has been widely described as an intraparty “coup d’état,” with high-profile Democrats, including Nancy Pelosi, demanding Biden exit the 2024 race.

The first-term president ultimately caved in, paving the way for Harris to become the first woman of color to be nominated for president, a milestone Democrats bragged about. Americans did not care, overwhelmingly voting for Donald Trump on Nov. 5.

Doug Emhoff, the embattled Second Gentleman, sat to Harris’s left. His recent scandals, which came to light in the final weeks of the election, rocked the Harris campaign.

Emhoff’s carefully crafted feminist image was shattered after he admitted to having an affair with his then middle-school-aged daughter’s nanny, whom he impregnated. Emhoff also faced accusations of slapping a former girlfriend at Cannes Film Festival.

Tensions between Harris and Jill came to light in the 2020 race, when the then-senator accused Biden of being a racist for opposing busing.

Tensions between Harris and Jill reportedly worsened following Biden’s withdrawal from the 2024 race, as Biden loyalists allegedly refused to assist Harris’s campaign with coordination and timing.