Chief Justice Roberts Spent Week w/ Anti-Trump Attorney in Czech Republic

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Norm Eisen—a former Obama ambassador, CNN mouthpiece and mastermind behind the anti-Trump lawfare—revealed a personal connection to Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

Eisen may soon represent plaintiffs before the high court, opening the window for potential conflicts of interest, given that he claimed Roberts once lodged at his residence to work on “rule-of-law” matters.

He made these remarks on the Pantsuit Politics podcast in 2024. But his comments resurfaced online Thursday via an X page called The Researcher.

“I know the chief justice well,” Eisen said.

“He stayed when I was ambassador, stayed under my roof, came and spent a week with us. We worked on American and European rule of law issues together,” he added.

Chief Justice John Roberts spent a week living at Norm Eisen's 150-room palace in the Czech Republic where they "worked on American and European Rule of Law issues together." Eisen was Ambassador 2011-2014. Roberts became Chief Justice in 2005. This was while Roberts ran SCOTUS. pic.twitter.com/u7YZazt7Re — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) April 3, 2025

Eisen served as ambassador to the Czech Republic under the Obama administration from 2011 and 2014. He also authored Overcoming Trumpery, a book that schools Democrats on how to use the law and ethics to attack Trump.

Eisen is currently representing anonymous FBI agents suing the DOJ to block Trump-led efforts to expose the identities of federal agents who aggressively targeted Jan. 6 defendants.

This case—along with others aimed at the Trump administration—could soon reach the Supreme Court. And Eisen may be arguing them, raising serious concerns over conflict of interest.

It is unclear whether Roberts, who oversees all aspects of the high court, would recuse himself from any cases tied to Eisen. Doing so could work in Trump’s favor.

The current court has two staunch conservatives: Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito.

Three others—Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett—are seen as conservatives but frequently side with the leftist wing, which includes Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Then there’s Roberts—who often sides with the left and works to persuade one of the three Trump-appointed conservatives to side with the leftist minority.