Bill Maher Meets w/ Trump: ‘It Could Not Have Been Better’

'It could not have been better. Everyone was so surprised...'

Real Time host Bill Maher on Friday (Screenshot/Real Time's YouTube)

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Comedian Bill Maher met with President Donald Trump at the White House with singer Kid Rock facilitating the meetup.

Maher took to social media after the Monday meeting to say he will discuss it at a later time.

“Hey everybody, thank you for all the interest in my dinner with the president last night – I promise, all will be revealed on the next @RealTimers on April 11.

As it’s April 1 today, no one would believe what I said today anyway!”

Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO Dana White was also in attendance.

While Maher didn’t say much on the meeting, Kid Rock went on Fox & Friends Tuesday to spill the details of the meeting.

“It could not have been better. Everyone was so surprised,” Kid Rock said.

The musician said it was a pleasant event with Maher apparently having a good experience.

“There’s never been someone that’s ever met the president in any scenario that’s walked away without saying, ‘Wow, what a great guy.’ He’s so funny, he’s so engaging, he’s so smart,” Kid Rock said.

“Bill even said to me, he goes, ‘Wow.‘”

Kid Rock later spoke with Fox News host Sean Hannity and said Maher and Trump had a conversation about a potential third term.

“It really freaks out Bill when the president’s, when people are talking about a third term, this, that and the other,” he recalled. “He brought that up and the president — they talked about it a little bit.

That was something I would consider private. I feel uncomfortable sharing that.”

Maher previously said he expected Democrats to be angry he decided to meet with the president.

Even though Maher does not agree with Trump, he noted that he did win the presidency and captured the popular vote.

“You have to respect that, the guy did win,” the host said. “It’s more than half the country.”

“You can not like Trump, you can hate him, but you can’t hate everybody who voted for him… I don’t hate half the country and I don’t want to hate half the country,” he continued.

