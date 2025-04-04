BREAKING: Trump Fires Biden-Appointed NSA Director

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Washington Post reported late Thursday night that President Donald Trump has fired the Gen. Timothy Haugh, who heads one of the most secretive and powerful government entities in the world: the National Security Agency.

“Gen. Timothy Haugh, who also heads U.S. Cyber Command, was let go along with his deputy at the NSA, Wendy Noble,” the Post reported, citing two current and one former U.S. officials.

“Noble was reassigned to a job within the Pentagon’s office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence. The NSA is part of the department.”

The current and former officials told the Post that they don’t know why Haugh was reassigned.

The Post reported that Haugh was travelling Thursday and couldn’t be reached for comment. Other government officials did not respond to media inquiries.

The Post’s report was scarcely an hour old when a top Democrat blasted Trump over the firing.

Ranking Member Jim Himes statement on the firing of NSA Director General Timothy Haugh: pic.twitter.com/8xz2pzkXaE — House Intelligence Committee (@HouseIntelDems) April 4, 2025

“I have known General Haugh to be an honest and forthright leader who followed teh law and put national security first—I fear those are precisely the qualities that could lead to his firing in this administration,” said Sen. Jim Himes, D-Ct., the ranking member of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

According to the Post, billionaire Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency visited Haugh and the NSA last month.

Biden nominated Haugh as head of the NSA—the agency that collects electronic communications around the world—in May 2023. The Senate confirmed him in December of that year. He also headed the U.S. Cyber Command, which conducts cybersecurity operations for the Pentagon.

Largely operating in the shadows for decades, the NSA was thrust into the national spotlight in 2013, when former contractor Ed Snowden leaked info showing that the agency was collecting Americans’ electronic communications in bulk, without a warrant.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.