Dem. Fundraising Group Facilitated ‘Potentially Illegal’ Donations in 2024, Investigation Finds

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Internal documents show that Democratic fundraising giant ActBlue made its anti-fraud prevention policies “more lenient” twice in 2024, allowing foreign and domestic fraudulent actors to funnel money into campaigns.

These documents were released in a 479-page report as a collaborative effort by the House Administration, House Judiciary and House Oversight committees.

ActBlue reportedly changed its policies in April and September 2024. These changes opened the door to roughly 14 and 28 additional fraudulent contributions each month after testing whether requiring credit card security codes would hurt their fundraising efforts.

The documents reveal that ActBlue automatically accepts 99.8 percent of donations, with the remaining 0.2 percent manually reviewed. Yet only five percent—or “less than 0.1” percent—of flagged transactions are rejected.

According to the New York Post’s assessment, up to 6.4 percent of the donations that should have been rejected for fraud were missed.

All of this despite the fact that fraud on ActBlue was already rampant. Since 2020, ActBlue has detected at least 22 significant fraud campaigns—including nine from foreign sources. pic.twitter.com/yysYPxnDp8 — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) April 2, 2025

Internal training guides show that new ActBlue employees were instructed to “look for reasons to accept contributions.” One chief fraud-prevention official even expressed willingness to accept 10 percent more potentially fraudulent donations.

In 30 days during September and October 2024, ActBlue processed 237 donations from foreign IP addresses using domestic prepaid cards, according to the documents.

The chairmen of the House committees—Bryan Steil, Jim Jordan, and James Comer—wrote a scathing letter to ActBlue CEO Regina Wallace-Jones, demanding more documents and testimony from two employees.

They also requested records identifying which staff members are responsible for ActBlue’s federal compliance and documents regarding potential retaliation against whistleblowers.

Additionally, they demanded all documents and communications about the resignation of Vice President for Customer Service Alyssa Twomey and the resignation of staff members from ActBlue’s Office of the General Counsel, including former General Counsel Darrin Hurwitz.

The committees’ chairmen gave Wallace-Jones until April 16 to respond.