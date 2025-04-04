Quantcast
Thursday, April 3, 2025

Dem. Fundraising Group Facilitated ‘Potentially Illegal’ Donations in 2024, Investigation Finds

In 30 days during September and October 2024, ActBlue processed 237 donations from foreign IP addresses using domestic prepaid cards...

Posted by Luis Cornelio
ActBlue
ActBlue / IMAGE: MSNBC via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Internal documents show that Democratic fundraising giant ActBlue made its anti-fraud prevention policies “more lenient” twice in 2024, allowing foreign and domestic fraudulent actors to funnel money into campaigns. 

These documents were released in a 479-page report as a collaborative effort by the House Administration, House Judiciary and House Oversight committees. 

ActBlue reportedly changed its policies in April and September 2024. These changes opened the door to roughly 14 and 28 additional fraudulent contributions each month after testing whether requiring credit card security codes would hurt their fundraising efforts. 

The documents reveal that ActBlue automatically accepts 99.8 percent of donations, with the remaining 0.2 percent manually reviewed. Yet only five percent—or “less than 0.1” percent—of flagged transactions are rejected. 

According to the New York Post’s assessment, up to 6.4 percent of the donations that should have been rejected for fraud were missed. 

Internal training guides show that new ActBlue employees were instructed to “look for reasons to accept contributions.” One chief fraud-prevention official even expressed willingness to accept 10 percent more potentially fraudulent donations. 

In 30 days during September and October 2024, ActBlue processed 237 donations from foreign IP addresses using domestic prepaid cards, according to the documents. 

The chairmen of the House committees—Bryan Steil, Jim Jordan, and James Comer—wrote a scathing letter to ActBlue CEO Regina Wallace-Jones, demanding more documents and testimony from two employees. 

They also requested records identifying which staff members are responsible for ActBlue’s federal compliance and documents regarding potential retaliation against whistleblowers. 

Additionally, they demanded all documents and communications about the resignation of Vice President for Customer Service Alyssa Twomey and the resignation of staff members from ActBlue’s Office of the General Counsel, including former General Counsel Darrin Hurwitz. 

The committees’ chairmen gave Wallace-Jones until April 16 to respond. 

