‘Are We Allowed to Curse?’: DNC Official Reveals White House Begged Her to ‘Cover for’ Biden

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Lindy Li, a member of the Democratic National Committee’s finance committee, revealed Friday that the White House begged her to “cover for” President Joe Biden when she appeared on Fox News Sunday before he dropped his reelection bid.

Li told 2WAY panelists that she received a call from a worried White House staffer the night before her scheduled July 21 appearance on Fox News.

“The night before, I got a call from the White House,” Li said. “Are we allowed to curse on here? I’m just, I don’t give a blank.”

2WAY TONIGHT host Mark Halperin told Li his show is “pro-cursing” before the DNC official continued her story.

“On July 20, I got a call from the White House saying stuff like, ‘We know that you’re the president’s most loyal supporter. We know you’re gonna stay loyal,'” she disclosed, mentioning that at the time, many Democrats were pressuring Biden to step aside.

Li described herself as “fearless” and said she “told the truth” in her appearance with Shannon Bream by calling for Biden to drop out.

“I bucked what I was told the night before,” she said.

Li mentioned she received “a slew of angry phone calls” after her interview, which aired the same day Biden announced he would not continue his campaign. She said she did not answer any phone calls.

“I’m guessing they were pissed off,” the DNC official told 2WAY panelists.

Li finished her anecdote by saying she was “pressured to say something on air that wasn’t true.” She remarked that she could not believe what she was saying as she reflected on her interactions with a panicked Biden administration.

“They’re going to leave power in a couple of weeks. What are they going to do to me, not invite me to the Christmas party again?” Li quipped.