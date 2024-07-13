‘Go F*** Yourself:’ Jill Biden Holds Grudge Against Kamala Harris

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was recently revealed that Jill Biden is still holding a grudge against Kamala Harris after the latter said that Joe Biden was racist.

After Harris implied on stage during a Democratic primary debate before the 2020 election that Joe is racist, Jill made it very clear that she didn’t like it.

“Go f*** yourself,” she said, as she admitted during a conference call with supporters, the Daily Mail reported.

Since then, the relationship between them started going downhill, never to recover.

The Mail’s political insiders said that Democratic advisors are now struggling to convince Jill that she should forget about her hatred toward Harris and make sure that Joe passes the mantle to her since the entire establishment now wants him to leave the race because of his disastrous performance during the last debate caused by dementia.

One former Democrat operative in Jill’s circle revealed that the long-seated animosity between Harris and Jill is “100%” because of part of Jill’s resistance to having Joe step aside since she became addicted to power because Joe currently listens only to her.

According to Jill, the only thing that could be worse than Joe leaving the White House is Harris becoming the president of the United States.

The hatred between the two started in June 2019, when Kamala was running against Joe and condemned him during a televised debate for opposing aspects of mandatory busing for school desegregation.

“Jill holds grudges. She doesn’t let things go and she has never forgiven Kamala for comments that some took to be allegations of racism,” one Democrat insider said.

That was the reason why Jill never wanted Harris to be Joe’s vice president in the first place, according to one insider.

“Jill was trying to stop Kamala joining the Biden ticket in 2020. She has hated her ever since the school bus thing. But she bit her tongue because Biden boxed himself into a corner by saying he would pick a black woman for his running mate,” the informants said.