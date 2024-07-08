Quantcast
Monday, July 8, 2024

Jean-Pierre Left Nearly in Tears over Biden Parkinson’s Questions

'It's a very basic, direct question that... you should be able to answer by this point...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre takes questions during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Monday, July 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The White House press briefing on Monday turned chaotic as reporters (finally) began to challenge Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s responses about Joe Biden’s meetings with Parkinson’s experts. 

At one point, Jean-Pierre nearly wept as a CBS News reporter Ed O’Keefe pressed her for specific details about the controversy surrounding Biden’s health concerns and Dr. Kevin Cannard’s secretive visits to the White House 

“It’s a very basic, direct question that… you should be able to answer by this point,” O’Keefe asked Jean-Pierre, referring to whether Dr. Cannard’s visits were related to Biden.

A defiant and emotional Jean-Pierre quickly interjected, “No, no, no, no, no … Wait! … Wait a second … Hold… Ed, please. A little respect here. Please.”

The White House press secretary then proceeded to avoid the question, explaining that Biden had met with a neurologist for his annual physical exam. 

“I am telling you that he has seen a neurologist three times while he has been in this presidency. That’s what I’m saying,” Jean-Pierre added. “Every time he has a physical, he has had to see a neurologist. So that is answering that question.” 

O’Keefe, growing frustrated with Jean-Pierre’s evasiveness, reiterated his question. 

“No, it’s not,” he said, challenging Jean-Pierre out. “Has Dr. Kevin Cannard come to the White House specifically about the president’s condition?” 

Monday’s confrontation was one of the first times Jean-Pierre faced direct pressure from the Democratic-friendly press corp. Previously, only Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy had consistently challenged her, often causing viral videos. 

The media’s previous friendly treatment of the Biden White House stood in stark contrast to that of the Trump administration.  

Reporters frequently mistreated former White House press secretaries Kayleigh McEnany and Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Other so-called journalists often disrupting President Donald Trump’s briefings with repeated questions seemingly aimed at provoking an angry response. 

In a photo tweet of McEnany, former Trump spokesperson Harrison Fields said that Jean-Pierre “knows NOTHING about a hostile Press Briefing Room,” reminiscing about the chaotic briefings during the Trump administration.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
As Walls Close In on Joe Biden, Jill Reportedly Lashes Out
Next article
Did Biden Just Admit to Rigging His Delaware Senate Elections?

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com