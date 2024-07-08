Jean-Pierre Left Nearly in Tears over Biden Parkinson’s Questions

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The White House press briefing on Monday turned chaotic as reporters (finally) began to challenge Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s responses about Joe Biden’s meetings with Parkinson’s experts.

At one point, Jean-Pierre nearly wept as a CBS News reporter Ed O’Keefe pressed her for specific details about the controversy surrounding Biden’s health concerns and Dr. Kevin Cannard’s secretive visits to the White House.

“It’s a very basic, direct question that… you should be able to answer by this point,” O’Keefe asked Jean-Pierre, referring to whether Dr. Cannard’s visits were related to Biden.

A defiant and emotional Jean-Pierre quickly interjected, “No, no, no, no, no … Wait! … Wait a second … Hold… Ed, please. A little respect here. Please.”

HILARIOUS: Karine Jean-Pierre, on the verge of tears, lectures the press for finally demanding she actually answers a question coherently. pic.twitter.com/XmlEGoBSzp — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 8, 2024

The White House press secretary then proceeded to avoid the question, explaining that Biden had met with a neurologist for his annual physical exam.

“I am telling you that he has seen a neurologist three times while he has been in this presidency. That’s what I’m saying,” Jean-Pierre added. “Every time he has a physical, he has had to see a neurologist. So that is answering that question.”

O’Keefe, growing frustrated with Jean-Pierre’s evasiveness, reiterated his question.

“No, it’s not,” he said, challenging Jean-Pierre out. “Has Dr. Kevin Cannard come to the White House specifically about the president’s condition?”

Monday’s confrontation was one of the first times Jean-Pierre faced direct pressure from the Democratic-friendly press corp. Previously, only Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy had consistently challenged her, often causing viral videos.

The media’s previous friendly treatment of the Biden White House stood in stark contrast to that of the Trump administration.

Reporters frequently mistreated former White House press secretaries Kayleigh McEnany and Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Other so-called journalists often disrupting President Donald Trump’s briefings with repeated questions seemingly aimed at provoking an angry response.

In a photo tweet of McEnany, former Trump spokesperson Harrison Fields said that Jean-Pierre “knows NOTHING about a hostile Press Briefing Room,” reminiscing about the chaotic briefings during the Trump administration.