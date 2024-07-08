Report: Parkinson’s Doctor Visited Biden White House 8 Times in 8 Months

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The bad news keeps coming for the embattled Biden administration.

The most recent nail in the Biden campaign coffin came Monday afternoon in the form of a New York Times article, which revealed that an expert on Parkinson’s disease from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center visited the White House eight times in eight months from last summer through this spring.

At least one of those visits was for a meeting with Biden’s personal physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, according to the Times, which cited White House visitor logs.

“The expert, Dr. Kevin Cannard, is a neurologist who specializes in movement disorders and recently published a paper on Parkinson’s,” the Times reported.

“The logs, released by the White House in response to a request from The New York Times, document visits from July 2023 through March of this year. More recent visits, if there have been any, would not be released until later under the White House’s voluntary disclosure policy,” the newspaper said.

Dr. Cannard’s Jan. 17 meeting with Dr. O’Connor reportedly happened a month before Mr. Biden underwent his most recent annual physical checkup at Walter Reed on Feb. 28.

“In a six-page letter released after that checkup, Dr. O’Connor said the president’s medical team had conducted ‘an extremely detailed neurologic exam’ that had yielded ‘no findings which would be consistent with’ Parkinson’s, stroke or other central neurological disorders,” the Times reported.

“Dr. O’Connor did not say whether the examination contained common tests for assessing cognitive decline or detecting signs of dementia that are often recommended for older adults.”

Dr. Cannard reportedly didn’t respond to media inquire about the matter. The White House reportedly told the Times that “a wide variety of specialists from the Walter Reed system visit the White House complex to treat the thousands of military personnel who work on the grounds.”

Meanwhile, the House Oversight committee is investigating Dr. O’Connor over his financial relationships with the Biden family, as well as his rosy health reports about the deteriorating president.

