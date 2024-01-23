White House Spox Loses It When Confronted Over Biden’s Health

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) During a tense press briefing on Monday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre found herself facing scathing questions from Fox News reporter Peter Doocy about polls indicating widespread concern over President Joe Biden’s declining health.

Doocy cited a Jan. 14 ABC News poll, revealing that a mere 28% of Americans believe Biden is mentally sharp enough to serve effectively as president, with a matching 28% expressing confidence in his physical health for the next four years.

DOOCY TIME: “Karine, why do you think it is that more and more people pooled feel like, over time, President Biden is getting less and less mentally sharp?” KJP: “Which poll is this?” Doocy: “ABC has President Biden’s rating for health since May down five points and for mental… pic.twitter.com/tpIT4zcV4b — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 22, 2024

“Karine, why do you think it is that more and more people pooled feel like, over time, President Biden is getting less and less mentally sharp?” Doocy queried, as seen in video shared by NewsBusters‘ Curtis Houck.

In response, Jean-Pierre claimed: “You know, I have to say that’s a little confusing for me, because if you look at what this president has done the last three years: historical pieces of legislation, right? When it comes to bipartisan infrastructure deal, many presidents before, like your favorite president had said that…”

Doocy interjected, “Who’s my favorite president?” To which Jean-Pierre retorted, “Why don’t we let the American people guess?”

“Let me finish. Let me finish. Let me finish. You asked me a question,” Jean-Pierre continued.

“I don’t understand what you’re getting at,” Doocy added.

Jean-Pierre later highlighted some of the legislations signed by Biden, including the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 and the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, as so-called examples of Biden’s sharpness.

“These are legislation [sic] that is going to have a difference for generations to come, right? And so this is something that this president has done,” Jean-Pierre claimed. “That’s pretty sharp for this president to have been able to do that.”

Despite these alleged victories, recent polls indicate Biden struggling, with many showing him trailing former President Donald Trump, the presumed Republican nominee.

The same poll highlighted by Doocy showed that 47% of respondents believe Trump has the mental ability to serve. Similarly, 57% of individuals said that physical health is necessary.