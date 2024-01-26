Doocy Grills Press Sec. over Biden’s Election Denialism

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy on Wednesday grilled White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about President Joe Biden’s suddenly altered view of election denial, the Daily Caller reported.

“Is election denying a joke now?” Doocy asked Jean–Pierre.

“What do you mean?” she replied, feigning ignorance. “You’ll have to say more than just make a random statement.”

During a pro-abortion speech in Virginia on Tuesday, the president called failed Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe the “real governor,” implying that the former Clinton crony and Democratic National Committee chair was the victor of the state’s 2021 election.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, responded by tweeting, “Mr. President, I’m right here,” referring to Biden by the official title, despite lingering doubts for many about his own legitimacy.

Not only have leftists steadfastly insisted, without evidence, that Biden won the 2020 race fair and square, but they have aggressively sought to censor—and even prosecute—those deemed “election deniers” who maintain that widespread irregularities in several key swing states reversed the election-night outcome, which had been favoring then-President Donald Trump.

Among those punished was Fox News, which was forced to settle one lawsuit against Dominion Voting Systems and is in the process of fighting another one against Smartmatic after the two voting-machine companies accused the news outlet of defamation for raising questions about the integrity of their software and equipment.

In sending the former case to trial, Superior Court Judge Eric M. Davis—an appointee of Democrat Gov. Jack Markell, who maintains close ties to Biden—claimed in his ruling that the facts surrounding the election were indisputable.

“The evidence developed in this civil proceeding demonstrates that is CRYSTAL clear [emphasis his] that none of the statements relating to Dominion about the 2020 election are true,” Davis wrote.

During the morning after Biden’s tone-deaf remarks, Doocy made crystal clear that he, like many other conservatives, took exception to the disingenuous mockery from the pretender-in-chief.

“How are you guys gonna convince people, though, that this idea of denying election results is very bad when President Biden is going out and making jokes like this?” Doocy asked.

The Fox News reporter’s question set off Jean–Pierre, leading to a lengthy explanation of how Biden “did not deny” the election’s results, and had even congratulated Youngkin.

The gaslighting press secretary went as far as to suggest that the president’s joke was actually an instance of him working across the aisle.

“Out of the gate, really, truly, he congratulated the governor—and not only that, we’ve had the chance to work with the governor over the past couple of years and you know, this is a president that works across the aisle,” she claimed. “You’ve seen that many times, and he was making a joke.”

Jean–Pierre herself is on record engaging in election denial, penning a series of tweets in 2016 accusing Trump of stealing the election, in which he defeated Hillary Clinton.