As Walls Close In on Joe Biden, Jill Reportedly Lashes Out

(Headline USA) First lady Jill Biden reportedly is “lashing out” at Democrats who have been pushing President Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 race following his disastrous debate against former President Donald Trump.

Despite growing concerns about his mental capacity from Democratic leaders in Congress and even from those within his administration, Biden has rebuffed calls to step aside. Two of the people urging him to continue ignoring Democrats’ concerns are Jill Biden and Hunter Biden, according to reports.

ABC News’s Martha Raddatz confirmed last week that Jill Biden is firmly against Joe Biden leaving the 2024 race, and said she is bullying anyone who happens to disagree, the Daily Caller reported.

“Administration officials I have spoken to said that very tight inner circle is telling them he can win, that he needs to keep going,” Raddatz said. “This, of course, includes his wife, Jill, who they said is lashing out at those who want him to get out of the race.”

In a fawning cover story for Vogue magazine last week, Jill Biden reiterated that she has no intention of letting Joe Biden leave the Democratic ticket.

“[We] will not let those 90 minutes define the four years [Joe’s] been president. We will continue to fight,” she insisted.

Others close to the White House, however, think Joe Biden’s days are numbered.

“The questions I know I’m getting from text messages from friends, from family are twofold: What’s going to happen, and what is the best path forward?” former White House press secretary Jen Psaki said this weekend, according to Mediaite. “And I’m not going to sit here this afternoon and tell you I know the answer to either question.”

Psaki admitted that several “longtime loyalists” are wavering on whether to continue supporting Biden.

“Just yesterday, a current senior White House official who the New York Times described importantly as ‘having worked with Biden during his presidency, vice presidency and on the 2020 campaign,’ said that he should not seek re-election,” Psaki said.

“Now, this person wasn’t named, and we don’t know who it is,” she continued. “But I can tell you there aren’t too many people who fit that description. It’s basically an indication that even longtime loyalists may have serious doubts about his path forward.”