(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) President Joe Biden continued tripping his way up the campaign trail in a speech in Pennsylvania, where he claimed that Philadelphia helped him win the race for the senator’s seat in Delaware that launched his political career.

“Even when I was running for Senate, each time I ran, quite frankly, not a joke, Philadelphia, in particular, got me across the line,” he said. “No, I am not joking. No, I mean it, seriously!”

In light of Biden’s steep cognitive decline, one cannot be sure if Biden simply misremembered his political career in an attempt to pander to Pennsylvanians, or if he admitted to using out-of-state money and resources to edge out his opponents.

Between 1972 and 2008, Biden ran for the Senate a total of seven times, although he did not serve his final term after being elected vice president.

The 1972 race, in which Biden ran against incumbent Republican J. Caleb Boggs, was notably suspicious. Biden trailed behind Boggs in the months leading up to the race, but unexpectedly pulled out 50.5% of the vote in the final hour.

Since the 2020 presidential election, Philadelphia has been at the epicenter of several shocking allegations related to voting irregularities.

Although then-President Donald Trump led by a significant—almost statistically insurmountable—total on election night, Democrat officials continued to receive and count mail-in ballots for two weeks, finally stopping after adding 750,000 additional votes to the tally and swinging the state’s 20 electoral votes in Biden’s favor.

Courts subsequently ruled Pennsylvania’s 2019 mail-in voting law to be unconstitutional, and separately ruled that then-Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar had usurped her authority in relaxing the standards without legislative approval.

Nontheless, the illicit certification stood, with the state’s leftist Supreme Court determining that Republican plaintiffs waited too late to file suit.

Among the shocking evidence that emerged during election challenges were reports of ballots being transported across state lines from New York. However, then-Attorney General Bill Barr promptly halted efforts to investigate the matter.

In June 2023, investigators confirmed the testimony of whistleblower Jesse Morgan, who worked for the United States Postal Service in 2020 and personally transferred thousands of ballots from New York to Pennsylvania.

“In total I saw 24 gaylords, or large cardboard containers of ballots, loaded into my trailer,” he said. “These gaylords contained plastic trays… of ballots stacked on top of each other. All the envelopes were the same size. I saw the envelopes had return addresses… They were complete ballots.”

Before unknowingly transporting the goods, Morgan was given none of the usual paperwork.

After he made the drop, his rig disappeared.

This is just one of many examples of election fraud that took place in 2020.

A Pennsylvania poll worker bragged about throwing away more than 100 votes for Trump.

In May 2020, prior to the election, a former Democrat congressman was indicted for running a major ballot-stuffing ring.

Moreover, poll watchers reported being kicked out and otherwise prevented from doing their jobs.

A state-level election audit, proposed by then-state Sen. Doug Mastriano——a Republican who would go on to lose the 2022 race for governor—faced ardent opposition from state and national level government officials.