Quantcast
Friday, February 2, 2024

Influencer Dom Lucre Mocks Dems w/ Hilarious ‘Black History’ Posts

'On this day in Black History Month...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Kamala Harris Buffalo shooting
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks alongside the Rev. Al Sharpton during a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Black conservative influencer Dom Lucre took to Twitter to share a series of mocking posts targeting prominent black Democratic figures just as Black History Month kicked off.

Known for his viral and controversial tweets, Lucre ridiculed President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, Vice President Kamala Harris, Rep. Jamaal Bowman and civil rights activist Al Sharpton. The tweets have gained millions of views and drew hilarious reactions from Twitter users. 

One tweet by Lucre sarcastically celebrated Bowman, D-N.Y.,’s guilty plea to a misdemeanor charge after attempting to block a bipartisan stop-gap bill by triggering a fire alarm during a congressional vote.

“On this day in Black History Month we celebrate Rep. Jamaal Bowman, the first Black man to stop a Congressional vote by pulling a fire alarm,” Lucre said.

Lucre’s criticism extended to Harris. “On this day in Black History Month we celebrate Kamala Harris, the first Indian woman to become Vice President by claiming she was Black.” 

Lucre’s post highlighted Harris’s biracial identity and criticized her for allegedly changing her ethnicity for political gain.

Lucre targeted Biden with a tweet that said. “On this day in Black History Month we celebrate Joe Biden, the first White man to lock up Black people and tell them that they aren’t Black,” Lucre said.

The tweet referred to Biden’s controversial remark in 2020, where he faced backlash for suggesting that Black voters who considered voting for Trump “ain’t Black.”

Lucre’s criticism extended to Obama with a tweet that read: “On this day in Black History Month we celebrate Barrack Obama, the first Black elected official to do more for Gay people than Black people.”

Sharpton was not spared from the mocking trend: “On this day in Black History Month we celebrate Reverend Al Sharpton, the first Black man to get away with not paying taxes.”

Another post targeted Smollett, who falsely claimed Trump supporters assaulted him. “On this day in Black History Month we celebrate Jussie Smollett, the first Black man to be a victim of his own hate crime,” Lucre said.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Adult Diaper ‘Therapy’ Spa Receives Backlash from N.H. Residents
Next article
Four Illegals Who Beat NYC Cops Near Times Square Fled to Commiefornia

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com