Influencer Dom Lucre Mocks Dems w/ Hilarious ‘Black History’ Posts

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Black conservative influencer Dom Lucre took to Twitter to share a series of mocking posts targeting prominent black Democratic figures just as Black History Month kicked off.

Known for his viral and controversial tweets, Lucre ridiculed President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, Vice President Kamala Harris, Rep. Jamaal Bowman and civil rights activist Al Sharpton. The tweets have gained millions of views and drew hilarious reactions from Twitter users.

One tweet by Lucre sarcastically celebrated Bowman, D-N.Y.,’s guilty plea to a misdemeanor charge after attempting to block a bipartisan stop-gap bill by triggering a fire alarm during a congressional vote.

“On this day in Black History Month we celebrate Rep. Jamaal Bowman, the first Black man to stop a Congressional vote by pulling a fire alarm,” Lucre said.

On this day in Black History Month we celebrate Rep. Jamaal Bowman, the first Black man to stop a Congressional vote by pulling a fire alarm. pic.twitter.com/Qu9GIY1zkP — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) February 1, 2024

Lucre’s criticism extended to Harris. “On this day in Black History Month we celebrate Kamala Harris, the first Indian woman to become Vice President by claiming she was Black.”

Lucre’s post highlighted Harris’s biracial identity and criticized her for allegedly changing her ethnicity for political gain.

On this day in Black History Month we celebrate Kamala Harris, the first Indian woman to become Vice President by claiming she was Black. pic.twitter.com/touAN9S82z — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) February 2, 2024

Lucre targeted Biden with a tweet that said. “On this day in Black History Month we celebrate Joe Biden, the first White man to lock up Black people and tell them that they aren’t Black,” Lucre said.

On this day in Black History Month we celebrate Joe Biden, the first White man to lock up Black people and tell them that they aren’t Black. pic.twitter.com/y4xWiHanwB — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) February 2, 2024

The tweet referred to Biden’s controversial remark in 2020, where he faced backlash for suggesting that Black voters who considered voting for Trump “ain’t Black.”

Joe Biden: “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.” Why does Biden think he gets to decide who’s black? pic.twitter.com/JPPUhNWr8Z — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 1, 2024

Lucre’s criticism extended to Obama with a tweet that read: “On this day in Black History Month we celebrate Barrack Obama, the first Black elected official to do more for Gay people than Black people.”

On this day in Black History Month we celebrate Barrack Obama, the first Black elected official to do more for Gay people than Black people. pic.twitter.com/ep9Bem1lut — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) February 2, 2024

Sharpton was not spared from the mocking trend: “On this day in Black History Month we celebrate Reverend Al Sharpton, the first Black man to get away with not paying taxes.”

On this day in Black History Month we celebrate Reverend Al Sharpton, the first Black man to get away with not paying taxes. pic.twitter.com/Q5D7xrDcKX — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) February 2, 2024

Another post targeted Smollett, who falsely claimed Trump supporters assaulted him. “On this day in Black History Month we celebrate Jussie Smollett, the first Black man to be a victim of his own hate crime,” Lucre said.