Saturday, February 3, 2024

Four Illegals Who Beat NYC Cops Near Times Square Fled to Commiefornia

'What message does it send to every New York City police officer, who is on the streets of the city of New York every single day risking their lives to protect New Yorkers?...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Illegal immigration
Illegals walk on a dirt road after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, Tuesday in Mission, Texas. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) Four of the illegals who were cut loose without monetary bail after attacking two NYPD policemen near Times Square may be on the run and fleeing to another leftist state, California.

New York City policemen think that the group could have hopped on a bus that was heading for California on Jan. 31, 2024, after giving fake names to a church-affiliated nonprofit group that helps illegals get out of the city, according to the New York Post.

The four cop-attackers were charged with assault on a police officer and obstruction immediately after the attack that happened on Jan. 27, 2024, in Midtown and was captured on video.

In addition to that, before the arrest, one of the attackers was showing off the video of him beating NYPD officers to other illegals.

Darwin Andres Gomez, 19, Kelvin Servita Arocha, 19, Wilson Juarez, 21, and Yorman Reveron, 24, and Jhoan Boada, 22, were released without monetary bail by a leftist Manhattan judge.

Two more illegals, Jandry Barros, 21, and Yohenry Brito, 24, were arrested by cops later that night, according to the NYPD.

Dozens of the NYPD officers and representatives for the Police Benevolent Association (PBA) packed the courtroom for Brito’s arraignment that happened on Feb. 1, 2024 — as he became the first of those charged in the attack to be ordered held on bail — according to the news source.

“We packed the courtroom today to support our brother police officer, and our Lieutenant who was repeatedly attacked by a gang on the street, punched repeatedly, kicked our police officer and fled the scene,” PBA President Patrick Hendry said.

He also talked about the corrupt criminal system that frees the people who, in addition to breaking the law upon entering the country illegally, commits crimes inside the United States.

“Our criminal system is upside down. What message does it send to every New York City police officer, who is on the streets of the city of New York every single day risking their lives to protect New Yorkers? If we’re not protected, how are we going to protect the people in the neighborhoods?” he added.

According to the DA’s office, Barros wasn’t charged by prosecutors, pending further investigation.

