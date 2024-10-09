Hypocrite Emhoff Punished Staffers for Sexual Inappropriate Advances

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Macho, macho man!

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff—once praised for allegedly reshaping masculinity—subjected former colleagues at his Los Angeles law firm to misogynistic and sexually inappropriate behavior, according to the Daily Mail.

Former colleagues allege this behavior occurred at the Venable LLP’s office in Los Angeles, where Emhoff worked from 2006 to 2017, berating women and living like an “a**hole.”

Emhoff, Vice President Kamala Harris’s husband, shouted curse words, hosted exclusive men-only cocktail hours and revoked perks from women who refused to flirt with him. On one occasion, he took “young, attractive associates” in a limousine ride to a party.

A former female staffer said Emhoff was “very flirty” and warned that “if you weren’t flirty back or didn’t respond positively, then you were on his s**t list.”

In one case, Emhoff bragged about putting a female partner “in her place” after ordering her to “get the f*** out” of his office.

“What’s worse was he bragged about it to the management at Venable and they were aghast. He’s an a**hole,” a colleague said. “He told them how he ‘put her in her place.’ A misogynist, that’s who does that.”

This is the third time Emhoff’s past has come back to haunt him, despite being praised by MSNBC’s Jen Psaki for reshaping masculinity as the first spouse of a female vice president—and potentially the first male spouse of a president.

Psaki to Doug Emhoff: "You reshaped the perception of masculinity" PS: He impregnated his kid's nanny pic.twitter.com/quUI9x8BhS — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 29, 2024

In August 2024, Emhoff admitted to cheating on his first wife, Kerstin Emhoff, with their daughter’s nanny, Najen Naylor, who allegedly became pregnant.

Emhoff reportedly paid Naylor an undisclosed sum after her career as an educator ended following the affair. What happened to the baby remains unknown.

NEW: Kamala Harris's husband Doug Emhoff allegedly cheated on his first wife with their nanny according to a new report by the Daily Mail. The report comes just days after @LauraLoomer made a similar report on X. According to the report, Emhoff got teacher Najen Naylor pregnant… pic.twitter.com/0dtIQ1OoyX — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 3, 2024

Some sources told the Mail Naylor had a miscarriage, while others claim she terminated the baby’s life before being born.

Making matters worse, Emhoff allegedly slapped his former girlfriend, wrongly assuming she was flirting with a valet during the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.

Kamala Harris's husband Doug Emhoff 'forcefully slapped ex-girlfriend for flirting with another man' in booze-fueled assault after date to star-studded gala https://t.co/OpaWinKlfR pic.twitter.com/NgOmYsotsG — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) October 2, 2024

Emhoff categorically denied these allegations despite his wife’s vocal support for believing all survivors of sexual assault and abuse. Read some of her past tweets below.

Wore black today in support of all survivors of sexual assault or abuse. We won't let them be silenced or ignored. #BelieveSurvivors pic.twitter.com/immVdGsepx — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 24, 2018

Survivors of sexual assault deserve to be believed, not blamed.https://t.co/zC0cdm1EbJ — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 8, 2017