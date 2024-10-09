Quantcast
Hypocrite Emhoff Punished Staffers for Sexual Inappropriate Advances

'If you weren’t flirty back or didn’t respond positively, then you were on his s**t list...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff
Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff / IMAGE: CNN via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Macho, macho man!

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff—once praised for allegedly reshaping masculinity—subjected former colleagues at his Los Angeles law firm to misogynistic and sexually inappropriate behavior, according to the Daily Mail.

Former colleagues allege this behavior occurred at the Venable LLP’s office in Los Angeles, where Emhoff worked from 2006 to 2017, berating women and living like an “a**hole.” 

Emhoff, Vice President Kamala Harris’s husband, shouted curse words, hosted exclusive men-only cocktail hours and revoked perks from women who refused to flirt with him. On one occasion, he took “young, attractive associates” in a limousine ride to a party. 

A former female staffer said Emhoff was “very flirty” and warned that “if you weren’t flirty back or didn’t respond positively, then you were on his s**t list.”  

In one case, Emhoff bragged about putting a female partner “in her place” after ordering her to “get the f*** out” of his office. 

“What’s worse was he bragged about it to the management at Venable and they were aghast. He’s an a**hole,” a colleague said. “He told them how he ‘put her in her place.’ A misogynist, that’s who does that.” 

This is the third time Emhoff’s past has come back to haunt him, despite being praised by MSNBC’s Jen Psaki for reshaping masculinity as the first spouse of a female vice president—and potentially the first male spouse of a president. 

In August 2024, Emhoff admitted to cheating on his first wife, Kerstin Emhoff, with their daughter’s nanny, Najen Naylor, who allegedly became pregnant. 

Emhoff reportedly paid Naylor an undisclosed sum after her career as an educator ended following the affair. What happened to the baby remains unknown.

Some sources told the Mail Naylor had a miscarriage, while others claim she terminated the baby’s life before being born. 

Making matters worse, Emhoff allegedly slapped his former girlfriend, wrongly assuming she was flirting with a valet during the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.

Emhoff categorically denied these allegations despite his wife’s vocal support for believing all survivors of sexual assault and abuse. Read some of her past tweets below.

 

 

 

 

