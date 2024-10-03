Quantcast
Wednesday, October 2, 2024

Doug Emhoff, King of Reshaped ‘Masculinity,’ Viciously Slapped Girlfriend at Soirée

'It was hard to hear her because she was sobbing...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Doug Emhoff, Jill Biden
Doug Emhoff and Jill Biden / IMAGE: @simonateba via Twitter

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Well… Well… Vice President Kamala Harris’s husband, Doug Emhoff, has turned out not to be the beacon of feminism the left has painted him as—with a new report accusing him of “forcefully” slapping his ex-girlfriend. 

The alleged assault, fueled by jealousy, took place in May 2012 at the Cannes Film Festival in France, according to three friends of Emhoff’s then-girlfriend, who spoke to the Daily Mail. 

The woman, referred to only as “Jane,” was waiting for valet service when she offered cash to get to the front of the line.  

Emhoff mistakenly thought Jane was flirting with the valet worker because she placed her hand on his shoulder. In response, Emhoff allegedly slapped her, causing her head to spin. 

A male friend of Jane said she called him immediately after the incident to inform him of the assault. This account was corroborated by two other friends of the alleged victim. 

“It was hard to hear her because she was sobbing. She told me she was with a guy and he hit her,” the first friend recounted, while seemingly identifying Emhoff. “It was very clear what she was telling me. She said she was with a guy, her date, she was at the Cannes Film Festival, and he hit her.” 

This alleged assault adds another scandal to the Harris campaign.

Just two months ago, Emhoff faced backlash after reports surfaced that he had cheated on his first wife, Kerstin Emhoff, with their daughter’s nanny, Najen Naylor, who became pregnant during the affair. 

The 2008 fling ultimately ended his first marriage and Naylor’s career as an educator. Earlier reports stipulated that Naylor might have terminated the unborn baby’s life, and she received an undisclosed settlement. 

However, Naylor suffered a miscarriage and received $80,000 in exchange for a non-disclosure agreement, according to Jane’s friends. Notably, Naylor has not responded to Headline USA’s multiple requests for an interview. 

These disturbing accusations continue to unravel the media’s portrayal of Emhoff as a so-called supportive husband and supposed ally to women and the LGBTQ community. 

On Sunday, Jen Psaki, the former White House press secretary-turned MSNBC anchor, lauded Emhoff with praise, bizarrely claiming his role as second gentleman “reshaped the perception of masculinity.” 

In response, Emhoff claimed that he has “always been like this,” crediting his behavior to his father’s influence.

On X, many conservatives scolded Emhoff’s double standard, highlighting the stark contrast between his public persona and troubling past.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Ex-Pro-Athlete Running for House Sells Out Other Women in Favor of Trans ‘Brothers’
Next article
Rudy Giuliani’s Daughter Throws Father Under Bus, Endorses Kamala, Attacks MAGA

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com