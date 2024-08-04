Quantcast
Saturday, August 3, 2024

UPDATE: Kamala’s Husband Confesses to Impregnating Daughter’s Nanny

'I’m kind of freaked out right now...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff
Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff / IMAGE: CNN via YouTube

Note: Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff admitted to having an affair in remarks to CNN. “During my first marriage, Kerstin and I went through some tough times on account of my actions. I took responsibility, and in the years since, we worked through things as a family and have come out stronger on the other side,” the embattled second gentleman claimed.

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The Democratic Party, the self-described party of decency, faces a salacious scandal involving Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

According to the Daily Mail, Emhoff’s first marriage with Kerstin Emhoff ended abruptly after he was caught having an affair with his daughter’s nanny, Najen Naylor, who he also allegedly impregnated. 

Naylor worked at the private school where Ella Emhoff, Doug’s youngest daughter, attended. Ella was 10 years old at the time. 

Kerstin did not immediately respond to Headline USA’s request for comments via email. When the Mail reached her by phone, she abruptly hung up. Similarly, Naylor did not respond to Headline USA’s request for a phone or in-person interview. 

When approached by the Mail, Naylor did not deny the affair, telling reporters that she was “kind of freaked out right now.” 

Sources cited by the Mail claim Emhoff reached a financial settlement with Naylor following the affair, which forced her out of The Willows, the California-based private school where Ella attended. At the time, Naylor was Ella’s teacher and babysitter during non-school hours. 

A woman who had sent her children to the school in 2009 admitted knowing about the affair, rebuking Emhoff but praising Naylor’s work. “She was a lovely person, a great teacher to my kids,” the unnamed mother told the Mail. 

As reported by the Mail, another friend of Naylor confirmed the affair but said that the former nanny decided against keeping the baby. 

The scandal surfaces as the Emhoff family takes center stage in the 2024 presidential campaign, with Kerstin hailing Harris over her relationship with the Emhoff children. 

Harris is currently seeking the Democratic nomination for president and is likely to face President Donald Trump in the 2024 election. 

