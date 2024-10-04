Quantcast
Kamala Ditches ‘Believe Survivors’ Mantra as Husband Faces Slap Accusation 

'Any suggestion that he would or ever hit a woman is false....'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Doug Emhoff and Kamala Harris
Doug Emhoff and Kamala Harris / IMAGE: @VP via Twitter

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Vice President Kamala Harris has conveniently cast aside her support for the #MeToo movement and the “Believe Survivors” mantra—right after her husband, Doug Emhoff, was accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

On Thursday, an Emhoff spokesperson denied the Daily Mail‘s report that he slapped his ex-girlfriend during a jealousy-fueled incident, asserting that “any suggestion that he would or ever hit a woman is false.” 

The Mail alleged that three friends of the ex-girlfriend, identified only as “Jane,” claimed Emhoff assaulted her after he wrongly believed she was flirting with a valet staff member during the Cannes Film Festival in May 2012. 

Emhoff’s denial directly contradicts Harris’s previous statements about believing victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault. 

In 2018, Harris was one of the most vocal critics of then-Judge Brett Kavanaugh when he was accused of sexually assaulting Christine Blasey Ford, a former high school classmate. 

Ford made these allegations while testifying before Congress, where her assertions faced skepticism from Republicans.

In contrast, Harris voiced her support on X, the platform then known as Twitter. “Dr. Ford is not on trial. She is sitting here because she has the courage to come forward and because it was her ‘civic duty.’ I believe her,” she wrote on Sept. 27, 2018.

In a separate post, she added, “Wore black today in support of all survivors of sexual assault or abuse. We won’t let them be silenced or ignored. #BelieveSurvivors.” 

This is not the first time Harris has abandoned her commitment to believing survivors. In 2020, she downplayed the growing allegations of inappropriate touching and kissing, sniffing against Joe Biden. 

“I believe them, and I respect them being able to tell their story and having the courage to do it,” Harris said during an interview with the San Francisco Chronicle in April 2020. Months later, she accepted the position as his running mate. 

The scandal marks the second time Emhoff’s past has come back to haunt him. He admitted to cheating on his first wife, Kerstin Emhoff, with their daughter’s nanny, Najen Naylor. 

