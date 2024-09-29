Emhoff, Who Cheated and Impregnated a Nanny, Boasts of Reshaping ‘Masculinity’

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff boasted Sunday about his role in reshaping “masculinity” during a baffling interview with MSNBC host and former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

This comes even though Emhoff previously cheated on his first wife and impregnated their daughter’s nanny, exposing a glaring hypocrisy in his self-proclaimed advocacy for supporting women

On the Sunday episode of Inside, Psaki asked Emhoff about the public perception of Emhoff’s role and how he has “reshaped the perception of masculinity” by empowering his second wife, Vice President Kamala Harris, in her presidential campaign.

“It’s funny. I’ve started to think a lot about this. I’ve always been like this. My dad was like this,” Emhoff hypocritically stated. “To me, it is the right thing to do—support women. It is mutual with Kamala and I. We have each other’s back.”

Psaki to Doug Emhoff: "You reshaped the perception of masculinity" PS: He impregnated his kid's nanny pic.twitter.com/quUI9x8BhS — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 29, 2024

These comments contradict reports that surfaced just two months ago when the Daily Mail revealed Emhoff’s affair with his family’s nanny, Najen Naylor, during his marriage to his first wife, Kerstin Emhoff.

According to the Mail, Emhoff not only cheated on Kerstin but also impregnated Naylor, who reportedly ended the baby’s life.

The affair led to Naylor being fired from her teaching position, and Emhoff reportedly gave her an undisclosed sum of money following the scandal.

Both Naylor and Kerstin have declined interview requests from Headline USA, but sources told the Mail that the affair was the main factor in Kerstin’s divorce from Emhoff.

Before the controversy, Emhoff had reemerged into the public eye by campaigning for Harris, after she inherited the Democratic presidential nomination.

On the campaign trail, Emhoff has been hailed by the left for his ties to the gay community, even leading a fundraiser alongside Chasten Buttigieg—husband of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg—at the popular gay vacation spot Fire Island.

Emhoff also claimed he was hanging with a gay couple when he first learned that President Joe Biden had dropped out of the race earlier this year.