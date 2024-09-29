Quantcast
Sunday, September 29, 2024

Emhoff, Who Cheated and Impregnated a Nanny, Boasts of Reshaping ‘Masculinity’

'I’ve started to think a lot about this. I’ve always been like this...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Doug Emhoff and Kamala Harris
Doug Emhoff and Kamala Harris / IMAGE: @VP via Twitter

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff boasted Sunday about his role in reshaping “masculinity” during a baffling interview with MSNBC host and former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. 

This comes even though Emhoff previously cheated on his first wife and impregnated their daughter’s nanny, exposing a glaring hypocrisy in his self-proclaimed advocacy for supporting women 

On the Sunday episode of Inside, Psaki asked Emhoff about the public perception of Emhoff’s role and how he has “reshaped the perception of masculinity” by empowering his second wife, Vice President Kamala Harris, in her presidential campaign. 

“It’s funny. I’ve started to think a lot about this. I’ve always been like this. My dad was like this,” Emhoff hypocritically stated. “To me, it is the right thing to do—support women. It is mutual with Kamala and I. We have each other’s back.” 

These comments contradict reports that surfaced just two months ago when the Daily Mail revealed Emhoff’s affair with his family’s nanny, Najen Naylor, during his marriage to his first wife, Kerstin Emhoff. 

According to the Mail, Emhoff not only cheated on Kerstin but also impregnated Naylor, who reportedly ended the baby’s life.

The affair led to Naylor being fired from her teaching position, and Emhoff reportedly gave her an undisclosed sum of money following the scandal.

Both Naylor and Kerstin have declined interview requests from Headline USA, but sources told the Mail that the affair was the main factor in Kerstin’s divorce from Emhoff. 

Before the controversy, Emhoff had reemerged into the public eye by campaigning for Harris, after she inherited the Democratic presidential nomination. 

On the campaign trail, Emhoff has been hailed by the left for his ties to the gay community, even leading a fundraiser alongside Chasten Buttigieg—husband of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg—at the popular gay vacation spot Fire Island. 

Emhoff also claimed he was hanging with a gay couple when he first learned that President Joe Biden had dropped out of the race earlier this year. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Stanford Marketing Course Requiring DEI Statement to Enroll
Next article
Jonathan Turley Hints at Letitia James’s Downfall as Judges Finally Scrutinize Trump Case

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com