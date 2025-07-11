ICE Ambush: Ex-DACA Man Charged, Wife Accused of Attempted Murder

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) One of the individuals slapped with charges in relation to the violent riots targeting an ICE facility in Texas has been identified as a green card holder and former DACA recipient.

The man, Daniel Rolando Sanchez Estrada, faces evidence tampering charges after allegedly trying to hide documents exposing his wife’s insurrectionist beliefs.

Estrada was arrested earlier this week as federal agents arrested his wife, Marciela Rueda, who authorities said participated in the anti-ICE ambush on the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas.

On that night, nearly a dozen masked individuals vandalized and launched over 20 shots at police and DHS officers, according to Fox News.

Rueda, rumored to be an Antifa member, was busted fleeing the scene in “black, military-style clothing, body armor, and covered in mud,” according to court documents reviewed by Fox.

She reportedly told Estrada to tow her car away from the ambush’s “staging location.”

According to an FBI affidavit, Rueda told Estrada to “move whatever you need to move at the house.”

Daniel Rolando-Sanchez Estrada has been arrested in relation to the July 4 Prairieland Ambush that took place outside an ICE detention center in Texas. Estrada is the husband of one of the attackers, and the FBI took him in on charges of conspiracy to tamper with evidence— a… pic.twitter.com/yKhveNnRgA — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) July 10, 2025

As Fox News reported, “He then fueled up at a nearby gas station and drove to an apartment complex in Denton, unloaded a box from the bed of the truck and left it outside a second-floor apartment, according to court documents.”

That box was later recovered by law enforcement. Inside, authorities allegedly found “a handwritten training, tactics, and planning document for civil unrest with anti-law enforcement, anti-government, and anti-Trump sentiments.”

ICE also reported that agents found literal insurrectionist propaganda at Estrada’s home, including a file titled, “Organizing for Attack! Insurrectionary Anarchy.”

According to ICE, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point views insurrectionary anarchism as “the most serious form of domestic (non-jihadi) terrorist threat.”

Estrada’s arrest further undermines the left’s narrative of DACA recipients as peaceful “Dreamers.”

“This man was granted legal status through the DACA program and then given a green card under the Biden administration in 2024,” ICE wrote on X.

Estrada was charged with “knowingly and willfully altered, destroyed, mutilated, or concealed a record, document, or other object, or attempted to do so, with the intent to impair the object’s integrity or availability for use in an official proceeding.”

Meanwhile, Rueda is one of the 10 individuals facing attempted murder charges for the “planned ambush.”