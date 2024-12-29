‘Dad!’: Hunter Biden Steps in as Joe Biden Struggles with Reporters after Church

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) First Son Hunter Biden stepped in as his father, President Joe Biden, struggled with reporters Saturday after exiting church in St. Croix.

Video shows the Democrat president leaving the building with a freshly pardoned Hunter Biden, among others, as a female reporter waiting outside shouted a question about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s response to a commercial airliner reportedly crashing after being shot down, killing 38 passengers on Christmas Day.

The reporter asked, “Mr. President, should Putin take responsibility for the plane crash?”

Biden appeared confused, prompting the woman to repeat her question as the president furrowed his brow and slowly lifted his finger.

Biden, on vacation in the Virgin Islands, addresses the Azerbaijan plane crash as crackhead Hunter beckons him to the car pic.twitter.com/SGvdLXhGRK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 28, 2024

“Apparently he did, but I haven’t spoken to him,” Biden said as his only living son stood in the background fixing his hat.

Putin reportedly referred to the downed plane as a “tragic incident” that happened when Russian air defense systems were repelling Ukrainian drones, according to the BBC. The aircraft was reportedly fired upon as it attempted to land in the Russian region of Chechnya, and the strikes are said to have forced the plane to divert across the Caspian Sea.

Azerbaijan Airlines crash: Russian air defences may have shot down the passenger jet after misidentifying it as drones, US intelligence suggests. Russian President Putin Apologises to Azerbaijan over Azerbaijan Airlines Plane Crash That Killed 38. pic.twitter.com/fqYaPLTLO6 — Param Choudhary (@Param_117) December 29, 2024

Most of the 67 passengers on the downed Azerbaijan Airlines plane were from Azerbaijan, according to the outlet, and Putin apologized to the president of the neighboring country without taking responsibility. Others on the flight were reportedly from Russia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgystan.

As Biden began walking to the left toward a black vehicle, video shows Hunter Biden reaching out to his father and saying, “Dad!” before he appeared to instruct the president to stop engaging with the press.

Biden adhered to his son’s request by getting into the vehicle as another female reporter shouted out, “A Gaza hostage update Mr. President?”

Crooked Joe Biden and Jill, Ed.D., arrive in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, for a week in the sun at taxpayers' expense. Biden has spent 570 days — nearly 40% of his entire presidency — on vacation. pic.twitter.com/xYxYi4LHHU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 26, 2024

The interaction occurred during Biden’s 2024 holiday vacation in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Democrat reportedly spent 570 days of his presidency on vacation — roughly 40% of his time in office, according to RNC Research.