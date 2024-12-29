Quantcast
Sunday, December 29, 2024

‘Dad!’: Hunter Biden Steps in as Joe Biden Struggles with Reporters after Church

'Mr. President, should Putin take responsibility for the plane crash? ...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Hunter Biden and Joe Biden
Hunter Biden and Joe Biden / IMAGE: @rncresearch via X

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) First Son Hunter Biden stepped in as his father, President Joe Biden, struggled with reporters Saturday after exiting church in St. Croix.

Video shows the Democrat president leaving the building with a freshly pardoned Hunter Biden, among others, as a female reporter waiting outside shouted a question about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s response to a commercial airliner reportedly crashing after being shot down, killing 38 passengers on Christmas Day.

The reporter asked, “Mr. President, should Putin take responsibility for the plane crash?”

Biden appeared confused, prompting the woman to repeat her question as the president furrowed his brow and slowly lifted his finger.

“Apparently he did, but I haven’t spoken to him,” Biden said as his only living son stood in the background fixing his hat.

Putin reportedly referred to the downed plane as a “tragic incident” that happened when Russian air defense systems were repelling Ukrainian drones, according to the BBC. The aircraft was reportedly fired upon as it attempted to land in the Russian region of Chechnya, and the strikes are said to have forced the plane to divert across the Caspian Sea.

Most of the 67 passengers on the downed Azerbaijan Airlines plane were from Azerbaijan, according to the outlet, and Putin apologized to the president of the neighboring country without taking responsibility. Others on the flight were reportedly from Russia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgystan.

As Biden began walking to the left toward a black vehicle, video shows Hunter Biden reaching out to his father and saying, “Dad!” before he appeared to instruct the president to stop engaging with the press.

Biden adhered to his son’s request by getting into the vehicle as another female reporter shouted out, “A Gaza hostage update Mr. President?”

The interaction occurred during Biden’s 2024 holiday vacation in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Democrat reportedly spent 570 days of his presidency on vacation — roughly 40% of his time in office, according to RNC Research.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
