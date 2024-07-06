Hunter Biden Joins West Wing Meetings, Doesn’t Trust Father’s Aides

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Hunter Biden has been joining West Wing meetings with his father since he returned to the White House on July 1, 2024, as the senile old man faces pressure to leave the presidential race so that Democrats would choose someone else as the party’s candidate.

The infamous 54-year-old son of Joe Biden who was convicted on June 11, 2024, of three federal gun felonies and is scheduled for a second federal trial on Sept. 5, 2024, for $1.4 million in alleged tax fraud, supports his 81-year-old father running for reelection, the New York Post reported.

The Biden family blamed longtime advisers for Biden’s disastrous performance during the latest presidential debate.

“Hunter doesn’t trust [his father’s old guard of aides]. I think Hunter wants to be there, and POTUS isn’t going to say no,” one of the Post’s sources said.

It wasn’t clear what Hunter’s role has been in informing official and political decision-making, the news source wrote.

“What the h*ll is happening?” aides reacted to Hunter “popping” into multiple meetings and phone calls, according to one of the sources.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tried to say that Hunter would be participating during meetings only temporarily on July 1, 2024, after Hunter joined a meeting the same day preparing for an evening speech on a Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity. Another source informed the news source that Hunter was again spotted in the West Wing on July 2, 2024.

On July 1, 2024, Hunter “came back with [Joe]” from a long weekend at Camp David and “walked with him into that meeting, that speech prep and he ended up spending time with his dad and his family that night,” Jean-Pierre said, without addressing Hunter’s being present in the White House the next day.

Instead of admitting that Joe is too old and senile to run for office again, the Biden family blamed longtime advisers for his poor performance during the debate. Among those were former White House chief of staff Ron Klain, senior adviser Anita Dunn and personal attorney Bob Bauer, multiple press reports stated.