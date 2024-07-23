Hunter Biden Says Country Should Thank His Dad

(Headline USA) Hunter Biden said the country owes its gratitude to his father, President Joe Biden, after the 81-year-old ended his reelection bid on Sunday.

The controversial first son, who was convicted on multiple felony charges last month, has been a central figure in Joe Biden’s presidency, even serving as one of the president’s informal advisers, according to those close to the family.

“For my entire life, I’ve looked at my dad in awe,” Hunter said in a statement on Monday, according to Politico.

“How could he suffer so much heartache and yet give so much of whatever remained of his heart to others?” added the convicted felon. “Not only in the policies he passed, but in the individual lives he’s touched.”



Hunter went on to insist that everything about his father was authentic, although many have accused the president of being a serial liar and embellisher.

“He is unique in public life today, in that there is no distance between Joe Biden the man and Joe Biden the public servant of the last 54 years,” Hunter claimed.

“I’m so lucky every night I get to tell him I love him, and to thank him,” he added. “I ask all Americans to join me tonight in doing the same. Thank you, Mr. President. I love you, Dad.”



Joe Biden claimed last month that he would not pardon Hunter Biden after Hunter’s felony conviction in Delaware last month, but sources close to the president said he likely will do so before leaving office.

Several other Biden family members issued statements praising Joe Biden for stepping down, describing him as a “hero” and patriot.

“Not only has he been—and will continue to be—the most effective president of our lifetime, but he has likely already cemented himself as the most effective and impactful public servant in our nation’s history,” posted Naomi Biden, the eldest daughter of Hunter Biden and Kathleen Buhle.

First lady Jill Biden, however, opted for a single heart emoji instead of a statement.

It was Jill and Hunter who had reportedly urged Biden to stay in the race, despite growing demands from within the Democratic Party for him to step aside.

But over the past week, the pressure from top Democrat leaders, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., became too great for the 81-year-old, according to the New York Post.